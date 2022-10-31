‘We need to hear from Mary Lou McDonald on this’ – Michael McGrath asks SF leader if she backs Eoin Ó Broin on economist ‘sacking’ comments

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has challenged the Sinn Féin leader, Mary Lou McDonald, to say whether she would sack senior civil servants who do not toe the party line if she and her colleagues are elected to government.

Mr McGrath’s public challenge came amid continuing controversy over the comments of Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, who called for the sacking of the Department of Finance chief economist, John McCarthy, due to his conservative economic opinions deemed by some to be obstructing house building.

The Sinn Féin housing spokesman has since withdrawn his comments saying they were “ill-judged”. But he has continued to insist that the chief economist should not be allowed advise the Government on housing.

Breaking his silence on the issue, Mr McGrath stressed the need for independent advice to government from senior civil servants. He also warned of the damage done by Mr Ó Broin’s comments.

“The comments will have sent a chilling effect to public servants all over the country that they could be sacked or the subject of some sort of recrimination if they don’t fall into line with Sinn Féin’s agenda,” Mr McGrath told Independent.ie.

“The independence of the Irish civil service is a fundamental part of our democracy. Our civil servants have to feel they can provide advice to government without fear or favour.

“Deputy Ó Broin’s comments will have caused a lot of damage to that principle of independence that underpins our civil service. I believe we need to hear directly from Mary Lou McDonald that these comments do not represent the undercurrent of how Sinn Féin will act if in government.”

Read More

Over the weekend, Mr Ó Broin backtracked from his remarks made at a public discussion on housing at a music festival in Roscommon. At that time, he said the senior adviser should be sacked for comments arising from a housing crisis report by ESRI.

The Sinn Féin Dublin Mid-West TD had said Mr McCarthy knew nothing at all about housing. “He is a very, very orthodox, I would say almost evangelical, economist in terms of his way of seeing things. He was the kind of economist that advised government to do the kinds of things that they did before the crash,” Mr Ó Broin said at the time.

However, on Saturday Mr O Broin said he was wrong to call for Mr McCarthy's sacking. He said it was “an ill-judged comment” but born of frustration at the ongoing housing crisis and he insisted the official should not be allowed advise the Government on the issue.

“I don’t believe the individual who gave the advice should be sacked. But I also don’t believe he should be informing government housing policy,” Mr Ó Broin said.

“At a time when an ever growing number of people cannot access affordable homes, and increased investment in social and affordable housing is required to ensure those people can access affordable homes, such ill-conceived advice is a contributory factor to the housing crisis,” the Sinn Féin TD added.

Mr McGrath welcomed Mr Ó Broin’s latest statement, describing his original comments as “completely inappropriate and unacceptable”. However, he added that the latest comments by Mr Ó Broin left too many unanswered questions.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik also warned that it was “very dangerous to see senior politicians making personalised attacks against senior civil servants”. She said the civil service had served the State well with independent and strong personal advice to inform political decisions.

“I’m glad he pulled back, but I think he should clarify things further,” Ms Bacik told Newstalk radio. She said criticisms by opposition should be directed at the minister, not civil servants.

It has emerged that the government adviser was not the only high-placed official annoyed at the thrust and content of the ESRI report. Many argued that the report ignored several improved government initiatives and some progress amid the difficulties.