THE daughter of former Fine Gael Minister, Austin Currie has been selected as Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar’s running mate for the next general election.

'We intend on being prepared for election' - daughter of former Fine Gael minister selected as Varadkar's running mate

Emer Currie (39) was selected uncontested for Dublin West.

Two other male candidates, councillors, Kieran Dennison and Ted Leddy pulled out of the running due to a Fine Gael gender directive that meant there would be one male and one female on the ticket.

Ms Currie has been a Fine Gael member since 2002 and has previously worked closely with former Tanaiste, Frances Fitzgerald in Dublin Mid West.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Austin (78) said it was “in the blood”.

“I’m very proud and I think she’ll do well and she deserves to do well.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Emer Currie at the Fine Gael election convention Picture: Arthur Carron

Ms Currie has a background in advertising.

She moved with her family from Tyrone to Dublin in 1990 after her father was elected as a TD.

“The decision to actually run isn’t the legacy. I’ve always been involved in politics, I was born into the cradle of civil rights but I brought it into school, I brought it into university, I was in Washington DC with An Taoiseach at the time so I’ve always been involved in party politics,” she said.

“It is only in the last couple of years that I made the move to this side of it.”

Both Ms Currie and Mr Varadkar were on the Washington Ireland project.

In his speech at the convention, the Taoiseach said while there was not a plan for an election, that Fine Gael intend on being prepared for one.

He expects all selection conventions to be completed by the end of July.

“That’s not because we’re planning an early election but it does mean we intend on being prepared for it.”

Online Editors