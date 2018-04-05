BROADCASTER Miriam O’Callaghan has failed to clarify if she will run for the presidency after being questioned on the matter at a charity event.

BROADCASTER Miriam O’Callaghan has failed to clarify if she will run for the presidency after being questioned on the matter at a charity event.

'We have a wonderful president' - Miriam O'Callaghan on speculation she is planning to run for the Áras

Ms O’Callaghan denied she was taking time off work this summer to work on a presidential bid, saying she expects to be busy making a documentary.

However, when pushed about her presidential ambitions she failed to clarify if she was going to run for Áras an Uachtráin later this year. “We have a wonderful president,” she said on numerous occasions.

She said she will not be doing her usual summer chat show because of other commitments. “Well I couldn’t do everything this year. I’m doing 50 years since the Troubles broke out in Northern Ireland, a special documentary that we are starting to film at the beginning of June and we are going to the States, to places like Alabama, where the civil rights [movement] started.

“We have a wonderful president and I am only not doing my chat show because I am making this documentary.” It comes after Presidential hopeful Gerard Craughwell said the broadcaster may have been "flying a kite" on a potential Áras bid by dropping her summer chat show.

Read more: John Downing: Like in 2011, the presidential 'phoney war' starts early Mr Craughwell said he would be delighted to see her name put forward as a presidential rival. “I hope she does run. I think it is time that those who are interested came out of the woodwork and declared their intention.

“She has come away from her summer TV show. I think that may well be a little bit like flying a kite to see what the reaction would be.

“Michael D Higgins has previously made the point that we were being too careful about discussing the president or presidency while an incumbent had yet to declare if they were seeking a second term.”

Ms O’Callaghan was speaking at the launch of the annual LauraLynn Heroes Ball today in Dublin. The fundraising event takes place on May 12 at Dublin’s Intercontinental Hotel. More information is available at www.lauralynn.ie.

Online Editors