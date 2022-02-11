‘We had the kids in the car... I knew we wouldn’t make it’ – TD who gave birth in car park with help from paramedics

A Clare TD has described how she gave birth to a baby girl with the help of a local ambulance service in a car park this week.

Sinn Fein Deputy Violet-Anne Wynne said she knew she would not make it to the maternity department at University Hospital Limerick when her waters broke suddenly on Monday.

Ms Wynne was pregnant with her sixth child and had already started her maternity leave, but her due date was not until March.

Thankfully, Deputy Wynne and her newest girl, who she and her partner John Montaine named Collins or ‘Collie’, are both doing well.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme, she said she is still “emphatic” and “still living on the high of giving birth”.

“Thankfully everything went well and baby’s doing great and I’m feeling well at the moment. All is well.”

The Clare TD said as it was her sixth time giving birth, she “expected it to go fast” but it happened “much faster” than anticipated.

She said when contractions started, they were close together and “very intense” and when she notified the maternity department in Limerick, they advised Ms Wynne to make her way to the hospital.

“We actually had all of the kids with us at the time, so we put them into the car and started the journey but as soon as I got into the car I knew myself that I wasn’t going to be able to make it to even the likes of Ennis, which would be 40 minutes of a journey from where we’re living in Kilrush.

“The Limerick maternity hospital would be over an hour and a half from where we’re living. So, my partner rang the emergency services over the car speaker phone, just to inform them and to see if there was going to be any availability of an ambulance to be able to meet us on the road.”

As luck would have it, there was an ambulance in nearby Kilrush which was able to meet Deputy Wynne and paramedics assisted her with the delivery of baby Collins in the local golf club’s car park.

“I was probably only in the ambulance two minutes and the baby was born. So, it was very time pressured I would say and thankfully it did all work out in the end.”

Deputy Wynne said the birth of her latest child has highlighted the importance a new bill which seeks to allow TDs and Senators to vote remotely.

The bill was proposed by Dublin TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill this week and Deputy Wynne said it would allow new mothers to have their say in Leinster House while caring for children at home.

“I won’t be able travel for the next while and it’s a nuisance I suppose. When you’re elected as a public representative for constituency, it’s a huge responsibility, it’s a huge honour and it’s one that I and others would take very seriously.

“Part and parcel, you want to be present for every vote, you want to be present to be able to contribute and to be able to speak up for your constituents in Dáil debates. It is difficult to live in that reality where you may not be able to attend.”

This sentiment was echoed by Galway TD Ciaran Cannon, who also missed a number of votes last year while he was recovering from serious injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car while cycling.

Deputy Cannon added that more should be done to allow politicians to spend more time at home.

“For years upon end, voting late into the night, not seeing your family, not getting a chance to say goodnight to your children before they go to bed two or three nights in a row.

“It needs to be resolved and I think this is the beginning of a very long journey to make Dáil Éireann a much more family friendly place.”