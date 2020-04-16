'We don't think it's feasible' - Fianna Fáil leader Martin doesn't expect party postal vote on deal with Fine Gael

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin says a postal vote for party members on a deal with Fine Gael is not "feasible at this stage".

Normally, an Ard Fheis would give members a chance to vote on a programme of government, however, one cannot take place due to the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking on the RTÉ Radio One Sean O’Rourke show this morning, the Fianna Fáil leader admitted that a postal vote would not be “feasible” at this stage.

“That’s very challenging and we don’t think that it will be feasible at this stage,” he said.

“But we’re looking at and looking to devise ways that we can, because the rules provide for an especially convenient Ard Fheis for the purposes of approving a programme for government, we’re not at that stage yet.

“Clearly COVID-19 has ruled out such large gatherings so that’s something that’s exercising us at the moment and it’s something that we’re working through,” he added.

He said that Fianna Fáil members at “all levels” will be engaged with before a decision is made on government formation with Fine Gael.

“We will be engaging with all levels of the party and engaging with all levels of the party. We’ve already been doing that, for example, all of our councillors were given the document yesterday,” he added.

“We’ll be speaking to every councillor in the country.”

While Mr Martin refused to clarify if he has reached an agreement regarding a rotating taoiseach agreement with Leo Varadkar, Mr Martin said it's "nothing personal" when it comes to his dealings with Mr Varadkar.

“I’ve never been personal in my politics and I don’t intend to start now," Mr Martin said.

He said that the same could be said for the Fine Gael leader and he is satisfied Mr Varadkar respects him.

“I think we both realise and all political leaders in the house realise that these are extraordinary times.”

The leader added that the next two to three weeks will bring “greater clarity” on which parties will join Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in government formation.

“The next number of weeks are the key timeline.

“Certainly, in the next two to three weeks we should have far greater clarity on people’s willingness to engage.”

While he added that a national government would be a “recipe for indecision and incoherence”, he invited other parties to consider the “self-principled” document” released yesterday.

“What I would say to the Green Party and other parties is that a crisis presents an opportunity.

“In terms of climate change, there is an opportunity here,” he said.

