We can all finally plan for a Friends reunion as restrictions are eased

The cast of Friends came together for a final reunion episode which aired on Thursday. Photo: Patrick/HBO Max via AP

So that’s it then — we can finally plan for a Friends Reunion.

In just over a week’s time we’ll be able to sit out with the familiar faces that have become almost unfamiliar after these last long months.

That was the Central Perk of Micheál Martin’s mish-mash of announcements from Government Buildings.

Tell you one thing — it won’t be coffee we’re drinking.

In fact the cosmopolitans would nearly have to go for a celebratory cocktail, perhaps a full Manhattan.

Speaking of which, and touch the wood of Joey’s head, an actual real life, not fictional, trip to the glittering canyons by the Hudson might actually be possible in the not too dim and distant.

Nerdy Ross said it from his lecture podium.

You know him — the palaeontologist guy. Political dinosaur.

Always trying to act the grown-up, responsible one.

(Also has a thing for June-Nphet Advice-on).

When many of his backbenchers are just like ourselves, tongues hanging out like a bunch of impulsive Trebbianis.

Of course he had to talk about Science first. “Our collective trust in science has been demonstrated,” he said.

Most of the fossils have been vaccinated. He threw around lots of statistics and percentages, but didn’t mention anyone under 40.

So no one told you that your jab was on its way. (Although your job is smoked, you’re broke, and the social life's DOA).

Micheál spoke as if stuck in second gear — but he tried to smile, as if it really was a good day. Even if not his week, his month, or indeed anyone’s year.

He spoke about Friends. “Normal times with friends and loved ones again.” And again: ‘Friends, neighbours and family, stick to the guidelines.

“Each of us — thinking about ALL of us.”

Yuck. Of course it was a complete accident. He didn’t knowingly make reference to a famous bittersweet sitcom that has been soundtrack to most of our lives. Who do you think he is, the Fine Gael leader?

Instead the seanfhocal was right up there — after being driven down by dreadful news over the months and even dropped altogether on occasion. It was a sure sign of normalisation.

The Irish language bit was something about building castles, when people were only thinking about where their sandcastles will be built this summer.

That turned out to be from July 19, but it’s complicated.

(“Emergency Brake is lovely this time of year.” “We had a wonderful fortnight in Digital Cert.”)

Leo Chandler was there at the press conference afterwards, not as good-looking as he liked us to remember him. But still with the slick lines and slight hint of self-congratulation.

So from July 5, we’ll even be dine indoors. Sit around on sofas, maybe. There just won’t be any girl in the corner playing guitar, which may or may not be a good thing.

Until then it is going to be a lot of fun splashing around amid a fountain of outdoor alcohol until someone puts up the umbrella, the one that’s been paid for with a small grant from the local authority.

Eamon Ryan grunted mournfully as a kind of Gunter figure, all monotone. You’re vaguely aware of him, and the producers do write the character a few lines into the script, but he’s not really one of the boppy ones, is he?

Instead he’s just a straight man for the others to riff off, even if he is attracted to the hippy. And he closes his eyes while talking, which means cheeky others are always able to pull the wool over them.

Micro-managing Monica — aka Catherine Martin — was not there, but then she has small outdoor events to cater, with a promise of small outdoor ones to follow. And maybe more. Apron on.

Cinemas will reopen from June 7, so you might even be able to see the Friends Reunion on the big screen. But please don’t go back to the office, the Taoiseach clarified under questions.

“Only go into work if it is necessary,” said Chandler, who talked of ‘staggered return’ from August, which sounds very civilised.

You are therefore fully entitled to ring up your employer to say in a sing-song voice “I'll be there for you… but I’m work-ing from home.” Leave it on the voicemail, when you hear the Bing.

So how YOU doin? Feeling a lot less smelly-cat today, no doubt. There’s definitely a Phoeb-good factor. You’re prepared to forgive every single Friends allusion.

Because you’ll be seeing them soon.