'We are all delighted' - newly-elected Taoiseach Micheál Martin celebrates with family at Cork homecoming

NEWLY-elected Taoiseach Micheal Martin paid a flying visit back to his Cork home to celebrate with his family after they were unable to attend his election or Aras an Uachtarain ceremony.

Mr Martin was greeted by his wife, Mary, and his three children as he made the first inaugural visit back to Leeside by a Cork-born Taoiseach since his boyhood hero Jack Lynch in 1966.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin celebrates with family at Cork homecoming Photo: Provision

Taoiseach Micheál Martin celebrates with family at Cork homecoming Photo: Provision

The former secondary school teacher savoured a hero's welcome back to his quiet Ballinlough estate with neighbours and friends erecting bunting to celebrate his election as Taoiseach - and offering him a special socially-distanced guard of honour as he arrived home from Dublin.

Neighbours sang the Cork anthem 'The Banks of my own Lovely Lee" as the Taoiseach insisted on walking into his own home estate.

It proved the perfect early birthday present for the Turner's Cross born politician - a Cork TD since 1989 - as he celebrates his 60th birthday on August 1.

"I thought it was a low key homecoming I was returning to," he laughed.

"I want to thank my neighbours because we have had a lovely friendship here since we first moved here 30 years ago," he said.

The couple secured the second last house left available in the small estate.

"We have the best of neighbours - it has been a great oasis for me and to be in the middle of such wonderful people."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin celebrates with family at Cork homecoming Photo: Provision

Taoiseach Micheál Martin celebrates with family at Cork homecoming Photo: Provision

"This is very, very special - especially to see so many people who have worked long and hard for me down the the years and shared the ups and downs (of politics). It is very emotional. There are people no longer with us both in our own family and in other local families that I was thinking of here today. We remember them here today."

As for his family, he said it was great to meet them again after the dramatic past few days.

"I think they are more relieved than anything," he said.

He said he understood the reasons why his family didn't travel to Dublin for the Taoiseach ceremonies.

"I think it is just Covid - this is the new reality. Mary was quite adamant that was how it was going to be. They would not be comfortable in their own skins being there because, for example, there are many people cannot even visit their loved ones in hospital because of Covid."

He said he was particularly proud because his late father, Paddy 'Champ' Martin, was a great friend and supporter of Jack Lynch and he was now the first Cork-born Taoiseach since the great Cork GAA star.

"My father lost four county finals with Jack Lynch - so, yes, today is very special to be a Cork TD and to have been elected Taoiseach.

"I am conscious of that - in many ways that was our introduction to politics - we were marched into the sitting room in Turner's Cross as children to watch Jack Lynch give his Ard Fheis speeches."

He said he took his lead in public service from the example of Jack Lynch.

"You owe it to the public and to the country to do your duty," he said.

"I think he (his father) would be quietly proud - but we were brought up not to use the word proud. My mother didn't like it. I think he would be a happy man - he was a proud Irishman and he loved his country. Right throughout my career he was always there for me."

His wife, Mary, said they were over the moon with the events of the past 48 hours.

"Of course we are all thrilled - but it is a little bit daunting," she said.

"On a human level - one side of me was glad to be able to do it (crying with emotion) in the privacy of my own home. It was quite emotional. We are just thrilled - we wish Micheal well and we will do what we can to help him.

"We met in the UCC Cumann. We were 30 years married last week...our children are our treasures. We are happy in our little skins ourselves."

His family opted not to attend the Dublin ceremonies on Saturday at which he was elected Taoiseach out of respect for Covid-19 pandemic lockdown control measures.

Mr Martin's son, Micheal Aodh, attended Gaelic football training with his club, Nemo Rangers, on Saturday before returning home to watch his father be elected Taoiseach on television.

"It was great to see Dad get the support he needed," he said.

"We are all delighted for him. It was a long day and I suppose a long road."

Neighbours in his quiet Ballinlough cul-de-sac estate organised an impromptu 'welcome home' party and spent the morning draping bunting and balloons across the entrance to the quiet estate.

Mr Martin's formal Cork celebration of his election as Taoiseach won't take place for at least a week.

Every Ballinlough estate resident gathered outside the Martin home to cheer home their neighbour and new Taoiseach as he arrived by car at 2pm.

Neighbour Liam Byrne had a double reason to be pleased as he not only moved into the newly built estate in 1990 along with the Martin family but also taught Micheal and his brother, Padraig, at Colaiste Christ Ri in the 1970s.

"I am not surprised at all that he has gone on to become Taoiseach. I taught him at Colaiste Chriost Ri for three years and he was always a very diligent student, a hard worker and someone who got on with everyone," he said.

"Even back then he had an interest in politics and history."

Mr Byrne - who was one of the teachers who accompanied Micheal Martin and his classmates on a school tour to London and then a Gaetacht trip to Kerry - said he has been a great neighbour for 30 years.

"We are all very proud of him here. We saw him elected as Lord Mayor of Cork in 1992, then as a Cabinet minister in 1997 and now as Taoiseach.

"It is a great day for the parish, for Ballinlough, for Turner's Cross and for. Cork."

Mr Martin's next door neighbour, Jim McSweeey, said being Ireland's leader will not change the Fianna Fáil leader in the slightest.

Mr McSweeney had worked with his daughter, Ella, Mr Byrne and other neighbours Barry and Anne McKernan to organise the bunting to mark the Taoiseach' arrival home.

"Absolutely not (he won't change) - he is a wonderful man and a lovely person to have as a neighbour. He is the kind of person and the Martins are the type of family you hope to have living next door," Mr McSweeney said.

"We both moved in at the same time in 1990 and our families have gone through so much together over the years - birthdays, celebrations and the like.

"This won't change him at all - he will take all this in his stride. But we are all delighted for him."

One neighbour joked that the Dail election also won't have any impact on local Ballinlough property prices.

"No one is selling here because it is such a lovely estate and a wonderful place to live so it doesn't make any difference," she said.

Mr Martin revealed one of his first acts will be to symbolise the end of Ireland's era of Civil War politics by hanging portraits of Eamon de Valera and Michael Collins side-by-side in the Taoiseach's office.

The two great leaders of Ireland's War of Independence and then Civil War will now be displayed side by side as the two political parties rooted in the aftermath of the Civil War, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, share Coalition for the first time in history.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he got the inspiration for the move when he spotted the social media footage of former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar taking down the Michael Collins portrait as he handed over the reigns of office.

Michael Collins has been for decades one of iconic figures for Fine Gael.

Eamon de Valera founded Fianna Fail.

"Leo Varadkar said to me during the week that he has taken the portrait of Michael Collins down - and I said: 'Do you know, I might put it back up?' I will put (Eamon) de Valera up next to him just to symbolise what has happened in terms of the formation of this Government.

"I have a wonderful portrait of de Valera up in my Opposition office - I will bring that over. Sean Lemass is there already. We will also find a place for a bust of Jack Lynch too."

The Taoiseach said it was interesting to have Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in Government together as so many important centenary commemorations occur over the next few years involving the War of Independence, the Civil War and the early years of the State.

"I think it will be interesting in terms of the Civil War (anniversaries). I have had discussions with some people already in relation to that - I spoke to the President (Michael D Higgins) about that in the Aras yesterday. It is going to have to be sensitive - it will have to be honest and done with a maturity that will educate and provide insights to the younger generations.

"I think it was Sean Lemass who said that it was often the generations who followed the protagonists who became the most bitter. Many of the protagonists themselves were not bitter - they regretted it. Lemass' tribute to W.T. Cosgrave in the Dail was an extraordinary tribute of generosity.

"I think that is where we have to go.

"History to me is about revelation, it is about insight - you cannot look back judgementally - you cannot import the values of today back 100 years ago.

"We have to learn from it - and understand it. Not cover it up or camouflage it - history belongs to no party."

Online Editors