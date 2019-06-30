Waterford TD Deasy's claims of bitching 'a bit ironic' - says Fine Gael Senator

Mr Deasy rounded on his constituency critics after it emerged a motion of no confidence in him was passed by his local Fine Gael branch.

He said he had stopped attending constituency meetings due to "constant bitching" aimed at him by other Fine Gael members.

Mr Deasy also suggested Fine Gael members in Waterford had been subjected to bullying by others in the constituency and said the organisation was no longer fit for purpose.

Yesterday, Mr Coffey, told the Sunday Independent: "It's a bit ironic for Waterford Fine Gael members to be accused by John Deasy, of all people, to be 'bitching and moaning'.

"I'll leave it at that for people to think about that statement and make their own minds up about the real irony of it," he added.

Mr Coffey also said he "rejects totally" claims by Mr Deasy that the Waterford Fine Gael executive is not fit for purpose.

"These people are independent-minded volunteers who give of their time freely for the betterment of politics and the Fine Gael party here in Waterford and they do not deserve to have their contributions slurred by such statements from the Deputy," he said.

"I also refute out of hand any allegations of bullying of Mr Deasy or his supporters within the Waterford organisation and I look forward to a full and thorough engagement with the Fine Gael National Executive on these matters," he added.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said allegations of bullying in Waterford will be taken "very seriously" by the party and will be investigated by Fine Gael headquarters.

Sunday Independent