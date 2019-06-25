Waterford Fine Gael members pass unanimous no-confidence in TD John Deasy

The vote was passed by around 60 members at the constituency meeting in Dungarvan last night where councillors, local elections candidates and members met to discuss Fine Gael's recent local election performance.

Deasy did not attend the meeting but local senator and former minister Paudie Coffey was among those present.

Mr Deasy, who has held the Waterford seat for the party since 2002, failed to put his name forward to run in the next general election at a selection convention in November 2017 where Coffey was selected to run. At the time Mr Deasy was recovering from hip surgery.

It is unclear if he will run for the party when an election is called and he has not been added to the ticket.

His performance as a local TD came in for sustained criticism at last night’s meeting, according to sources present. The motion is believed to be linked to the recent constituency row which resulted in former senator Maurice Cummins resigning as director of elections and chairman of the party’s local executive.

Mr Cummins said at the time his resignation was linked to a “lack of engagement" from Deasy.

Sources present at the meeting dismissed suggestions that the no confidence motion was part of a proxy battle between Mr Deasy and Mr Coffey.

Mr Deasy has been the government’s special envoy to the United States since 2017 and has been working on issues related to undocumented Irish emigrants.

Mr Deasy famously had a poor relationship with former taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Enda Kenny with whom he criticised on several occasions over the years. This resulted in him being consigned to the backbenches having been sacked from the Fine Gael frontbench in 2004.

Whilst his relationship with the current leader Leo Varadkar is better, Mr Deasy missed out on a ministerial job when he became Taoiseach two years ago.

Mr Deasy did not respond to an immediate request for comment this morning. Fine Gael had no immediate comment.

