Water crisis has hit Kildare Street in the form of leaking pipe

TDs arriving at Leinster House this morning were met with a flow of water down the street just as the nationwide hosepipe ban kicked in.

While the leak is said to be small, it will be a big job to fix.

Contractors from Irish Water have assessed the damage and reported that it will be a “complex” repair.

It will involve redirecting a underground gas pipe.

Kildare Street is a significant route through the city for Dublin Bus and tour buses. They will have to take an alternative route over the weekend while repair workers move in.

“Irish Water is working as quickly as possible to repair it but it is not a simple water pipe fix,” said a spokesman at the Department of Housing.

It is expected that a fix will be in place by Sunday evening.

Online Editors