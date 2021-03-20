| 6.9°C Dublin

Watchdog probes Sinn Féin finances over office bought for €180k in cash 

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty. Photo: Tom Burke Expand
Padraig Mac Lochlainn Expand

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty. Photo: Tom Burke

Fionnán Sheahan, Ireland Editor

Sinn Féin’s finances are being examined by the country’s ethics regulator.

The party’s alleged use of funds raised abroad is key to the probe.

The purchase in cash of an office, used by Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty in Donegal, for a six-figure sum is the primary concern.

