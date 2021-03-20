Watchdog probes Sinn Féin finances over office bought for €180k in cash 

Sinn Féin’s finances are being examined by the country’s ethics regulator.

The party’s alleged use of funds raised abroad is key to the probe.

The purchase in cash of an office, used by Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty in Donegal, for a six-figure sum is the primary concern.

Sinn Féin insists its financial activities are conducted within the law.

The party’s finances have been coming under increasing scrutiny.

Last year, Mary Lou McDonald’s party received the largest ever donation to a political party on the island of Ireland.

A reclusive millionaire Englishman left an estate worth €4m to the party.

The politics watchdog has now received a detailed complaint about “Sinn Féin funding from foreign sources” and say they are looking into the matters.

Political donations from abroad can only be accepted from Irish citizens, under ethics laws.

The Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) discussed the issue at two meetings of its board and says “these matters require further examination”.

The commission received a complaint about the use of funds by companies associated with Sinn Féin.

The first is a Sinn Féin company used to buy a constituency office for party TDs, Pearse Doherty and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn.

The second is a Sinn Féin company used to run commemorations for the 1916 Rising and 1981 hunger strikes.

Donegal Office Services paid €180,000 in cash without borrowing for the office building in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, in 2016.

The company had two directors, both Donegal-based Sinn Féin supporters.

At the opening of the office, Mr Doherty and Mr Mac Lochlainn thanked fundraisers from home and abroad who contributed towards the funding of the project. Speaking to Highland Radio in Donegal, Mr Mac Lochlainn said: “We’ve worked at this for a long, long time, not just Donegal people here but also abroad in Australia and America.”

He later told The Sunday Times: “Fundraising did not include direct donations from anyone, either here or abroad.”

The party says fundraising for the purchase of the office went on for a decade and included church-gate collections, draws, a lotto, the sale of calendars and functions.

Read More

Sinn Féin said raffle tickets were sold to supporters, including people who emigrated during the austerity years when they returned home. Sinn Féin has previously said Donegal Office Services is a company associated with Donegal Sinn Féin that was set up for the sole purposes of purchasing, refurbishing and managing an office.

Ireland 1916 Commemorations Company was set up by Sinn Féin to run an exhibition commemorating the Rising and the hunger strikes.

The company borrowed almost €110,000 from the party’s fundraising organisation in the United States, Friends of Sinn Féin USA.

Sipo is being asked to probe if this was a bona fide loan as funds raised abroad cannot be used to support party political activity, under the law.

The complainant wants the commission to look at compliance with the Electoral Act 1997, in relation to two matters and whether there were foreign donations involved.

The seven-page complaint was made last October by Stephen Kearon, a Fianna Fáil activist and former Government adviser from Wicklow.

The commission has now written back to Mr Kearon saying: “I refer to previous correspondence from you in relation to the Sinn Féin political party and the Electoral Act 1997, as amended.

“I wish to advise you that the Standards in Public Office Commission considered the matters raised by you at meetings in January and March of this year and is of the view that these matters require further examination.”

Asked about the status of the probe, the commission would not provide any further details: “It is the practice of the Standards in Public Office Commission not to comment on individual compliance matters.”

Sinn Féin hasn’t been notified of the matter yet by Sipo and only learned of the issue yesterday when contacted by the Irish Independent.

“We have received no correspondence from Sipo in relation to these matters. Sinn Féin meets all of its legal requirements and we will be happy to provide Sipo with any clarification they require, should they contact us,” a party spokesperson said.

The party’s finances have recently come up on Sipo’s radar. Sipo wrote to Sinn Féin in 2019 seeking clarity about the execution of the will of William Hampton, the man who left €4m to the party.

The party will be required to give details of their political spending in Northern Ireland to Sipo following a new ruling by the watchdog last month.

Sipo is to issue new guidelines requiring parties with political operations on both sides of the border to provide financial reports on their activities in the Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The public spending watchdog’s new rules were revealed in a report presented to the Seanad on the €4m donation.

Sipo is in charge of enforcing the Electoral Act 1997, which regulates political financing, including donations and election expenses.