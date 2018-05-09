THE Dáil was brought to a standstill today after Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae was involved in a blazing row about new ‘drink-link’ buses to help rural people have access to towns and villages across Ireland.

WATCH: 'You’re letting down the people of Kerry' - Danny Healy-Rae and Brendan Griffin's blazing row over 'drink-link' buses

Mr Healy-Rae was criticised by Junior Transport Minister Brendan Griffin, also from Co Kerry, for opposing the planned roll out of the dedicated rural transport link.

It came after Mr Healy-Rae asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar if he would stand over a remark by Transport Minister Shane Ross last week, when he labelled the Independent TD a “road traffic terrorist” for opposing a Road Traffic Bill aimed at tackling drink driving. The Independent TD also criticised the Government’s new plan and claimed Mr Griffin was supporting Mr Ross because he was “after getting a few bob”.

He claimed the eight planned routes to operate in Kerry under the pilot scheme were not enough to tackle rural isolation. “You’re letting down the people of Kerry,” Mr Healy-Rae claimed.

The minister responded that his constituency rival “shouldn’t be taking it out on the people of Kerry.” He said the pilot would explore the further roll out of the plan.

Online Editors