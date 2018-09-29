In the first March for Choice since the referendum to repeal the 8th amendment thousands took the streets of the capital to march for the implementation of women’s abortion rights.

WATCH: Thousands take to the streets as the sun shines on Dublin's annual 'March for Choice'

The theme of this year’s march was free, legal and safe abortions. The crowd turned up to urge the government to keep these three words in mind as they begin to change the legislation around abortion in Ireland.

The main message of those out to march was that the 8th amendment, which restricted a woman’s right to abortion in Ireland, was repealed by a huge majority of 66.4pc and now the onus lies with the government for a swift transition and for the legislation around abortion to be drawn up and passed.

Great day at the #ARCMarch18 We’ve come a very long way since the first #March4Choice #repealedthe8th pic.twitter.com/pCOGHZ6EbJ — Laura Harmon (@Harmonica26) September 29, 2018

“We repealed the 8th, now legislate,” was message commonly seen across the posters of those who marched.

In a statement on the ‘Abortion Rights Campaign’ (ARC) official website, the organisation said that the campaigners work is not over yet and that it’s now time to make the government deliver on the promises that they made during and after the referendum.

“Even though the referendum has finally been won, by a huge majority of 66.4pc, nothing practical has changed in Ireland,” it says.

“Ten people still travel for abortion care every day, while at least 3 more take pills at home that are safe but still illegal under our laws. We’ve waited a very, very long time for change, and now we’re still waiting for the government to pass legislation and introduce real abortion services.”

Marching for Choice after the week that was in America. We still do not have free, safe, legal abortion in Ireland and we may be defending it for the rest of our lives. The push-back on our rights is fierce but we are ready for it. #march4choice pic.twitter.com/R88mEwD9j4 — OONAGH (@oonaghmurphy) September 29, 2018

According to the ARC statement the crowd were there not only to celebrate one of the most famous victories in Irish political history but to push for an equality of rights for Irish people in Northern Ireland, who currently face the illegality of abortions.

“We will take to the streets to rejoice in our victory, and acknowledge our achievements,” it read.

“But it’s also a time to honour those who lost their lives to the 8th Amendment, and to make a promise that we will continue to fight until abortion is available for all people on the island of Ireland, including our comrades and siblings in Northern Ireland, and those whose circumstances will not fall within the bounds set by the new law.

“We will make sure they’re not forgotten.”

Online Editors