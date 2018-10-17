Alongside the presidential election, Ireland is set to vote on whether blasphemy as a criminal offence should be removed from the constitution on October 26.

Alongside the presidential election, Ireland is set to vote on whether blasphemy as a criminal offence should be removed from the constitution on October 26.

WATCH: 'Practice your religion - but don't get offended' - here's what people think about the upcoming blasphemy referendum

We took to the streets of Dublin to ask people if they knew what blasphemy was and what it means under current legislation. We also asked people if they felt it was important to have a referendum, and what way they were going to vote.

"I've been following this debate for a long time, I've been looking forward for the opportunity to vote on this issue," one woman said.

"Anything that brings Ireland to a more secular place, the better. We're on a roll now with a more progressive, socialist trajectory and hopefully it will be passed because it will a new Ireland in every sense."

Others believed that religion should be practiced in the home, with one man saying: "Practice your religion privately and be happy with it, but don't get offended when someone makes a comment. Live and let live."

One passerby described the current legislation, which sees blasphemy punishable by law with a fine of up to €25,000, as "outrageous".

"From my understanding blasphemy is a restriction on free speech, not to be offensive to religion. I think it's important for living in a modern republic, freedom of speech is a cornerstone of any democratic society," he said.

"I think Ireland puts itself out as a modern open society and the idea that we would have legislation in terms of restricting freedom of speech, in terms of blasphemy, is outrageous and long before time now to get rid of it."

Online Editors