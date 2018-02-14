WATCH: 'King of Tory Island' joins protesters outside Leinster House for trad session

Tory Islanders held a protest at Leinster House because they are unhappy with a boat contracted to link them with the mainland.

A new contract will see the Queen of Aran serve the route off the Donegal coast from April 1, but residents are concerned the 40 year old vessel is not suitable for the crossing.

The ship is due to be refitted before then. Residents want to see a purpose-built ship assigned to the island to facilitate daily transit to and from Tory Island.

Protesters held a demonstration at the gates of Leinster House and met with their local TDs to discuss the matter. 'King of Tory' Patsy Dan Rodgers joined the protest for a trad session, as he joined accordion players outside the gates of Leinster House.

The Department of Arts, Culture and Heritage said it is open to to looking at options for future ferry services to and from the island.

Online Editors