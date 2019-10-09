WATCH: Independent TD tells Dáil the Government 'don’t really give a f**k'

Dublin Independent TD Joan Collins was forced to withdraw the word “f**k” after an angry Dáil contribution on the Budget.

Ms Collins heavily criticised both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for this week’s Budget, which she insisted did nothing for people on low incomes, dependent on welfare, or left homeless.

The Independents4Change TD for Dublin South Central hit out especially at Fianna Fáil’s spokesman, Barry Cowen, who she said had jeered left wing parties in his Budget statement on Tuesday in the Dáil.

“You in Fianna Fáil are easily amused,” she said of the reaction by Mr Cowen’s colleagues.

After pointing up what she deemed serious flaws in an uncaring Budget, Ms Collins addressed the two big parties.

“You don’t really give a f**k,” she said.

The Leas-Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil, Pat The Cope Gallagher, criticised Ms Collins’s use of “unparliamentary language.” He said in all his years at Leinster House the “four-lettered word” was not permitted.

“Let me say, I think you’re above that,” the Dáil deputy chairman said.

Ms Collins immediately agreed to withdraw the word saying she had used it in anger.

