Warning to Cabinet over Brexit leaks as Tánaiste becomes 'exasperated' at disclosures

The Sunday Independent can reveal that Mr Coveney is repeatedly warning senior ministers not to leak the details of Brexit discussions at Cabinet meetings. Ministers say he has become "exasperated", "very touchy" and "very exercised" over the matter.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has this weekend issued a fresh warning to colleagues that leaking from Government meetings may be a criminal offence. "I have been making that point at Cabinet and I share the concern of the Tanaiste. I am concerned at the potential damage selective leaks can inflict to Government cohesion," he told this newspaper.

"I have reminded my colleagues on more than one occasion of the strictures of Cabinet confidentiality. It is very difficult to do work when there have been targeted or selective dissemination of information. I have reminded colleagues of the fact that there may be criminal issues involved here."

The Constitution states that the "confidentiality of discussions at meetings of the Government shall be respected in all circumstances". Ministers are also bound by the Official Secrets Act.

Despite the warning, Cabinet ministers have privately told this newspaper Mr Coveney is unhappy that details of his Brexit briefings to them have appeared in the media. The Tanaiste said to have been particularly annoyed his comments at Government meetings were being quoted directly in some reports.

"Coveney is very sensitive to stuff about Brexit being leaked and feels it's more than unhelpful to the national effort," one Cabinet minister said. "He is touchy about it, very touchy." A second minister said: "He's always warning everybody to be cautious. He gives that pep talk every week about the sensitivities."

A third minister said: "There is a huge crackdown on Brexit leaks. There is a real frustration that every time we discuss Brexit it leaks. Simon is very exercised about it." The Tanaiste is "exasperated" over the matter, a fourth minister said. In response to questions about Mr Coveney's remarks to Cabinet colleagues, the Tanaiste's spokesman said: "Cabinet negotiations are confidential, it's in the Cabinet handbook."

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Coveney are being warned not to expect ministers to "rubber-stamp" plans agreed with the European Commission to protect the integrity of the EU's single market in a no-deal Brexit scenario. "There will be a pretty rough debate, it's not a Cabinet that will be rubber-stamping things," one minister said.

Amid discussions between the Irish Government and the EU over what checks will have to be carried out and where in a no-deal scenario, there is growing concern that these proposals will not be brought to Cabinet until after the EU summit on October 17 and 18 - just two weeks before the Brexit deadline. The Tanaiste's spokesman would not be drawn on when no-deal plans will be revealed, saying discussions are ongoing.

The Taoiseach and Tanaiste have talked down suggestions of a deal being imminent in recent days. "We were seeing massive amounts of commentary of things being imminent when nothing is being brought to [EU Brexit negotiator Michel] Barnier that reflects reality," said a Government source.

Mr Varadkar will meet with UK premier Boris Johnson and European Council president Donald Tusk during the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

Sunday Independent