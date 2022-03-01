Wallace, Daly, ‘Ming’ and Sinn Féin vote for long delay on Ukraine's chance of joining EU

FOUR Irish MEPs have backed an attempt to impose long delays on Ukraine joining the European Union.

Three left-leaning MEPs – Mick Wallace, Clare Daly and Luke Ming Flanagan – were joined by Sinn Féin’s Chris MacManus – in backing moves which could have indefinitely delayed recognising Ukraine as a candidate for EU membership.

Mr Wallace and Ms Daly later issued a statement justifying their stance which included opposing a move backed by all the key parties in the European Parliament. This condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine, supported sanctions against Russia, and urged maximum support for Ukraine.

The Wallace-Daly statement strongly deplored Russia’s attack on Ukraine. But they also warned that the mainstream EU political leaders were using the crisis to advance increased militarisation of the EU and the return of fossil fuels extracted by environmentally damaging methods.

“There is no military solution to this crisis. The policy of flooding Ukraine with weapons will lead to a permanent condition of conflict,” the Wallace-Daly statement read. They stressed it was important to hear “voices for peace”.

Later, in the main parliament vote on the motion concerning Ukraine, officials confirmed that both Independent Luke Ming Flanagan and Sinn Féin’s Chris MacManus, diverged from the stance taken by Mr Wallace and Ms Daly. Mr Flanagan and Mr MacManus backed the motion advanced by all the main parties in the European assembly on the issue.

The developments came after embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, got a standing ovation following an address to the European Parliament by online link. The President issued an impassioned plea to give his country equal European status by admitting them to the EU.

“The EU will be much stronger with us,” President Zelensky, told MEPs, many of whom wore #StandwithUkraine t-shirts.

Eight central and eastern EU member states have publicly called for Ukraine to be given “official EU candidate status” quickly opening a membership process.

But the Left Group, to which the four Irish MEPs belong, tabled an amendment to the main motion backed by the big assembly parties. This amendment warned that giving Ukraine candidate status risked escalating tensions and pushing things towards “a fully fledged war”.

The amendment further urged awaiting a peaceful settlement first off – and also a resolution of all outstanding Ukraine-Russia disputes. This was taken to include the dispute over the Russian occupation of Crimea and the Donbas regions – which Brussels diplomats said set the bar inordinately high.

EU officials confirmed that the proposed amendment was heavily defeated by 546 votes against to just 59 in favour. The fuller motion, roundly condemning Russian aggression and urging full EU support for Ukraine, was expected to be endorsed by the MEPs.

This included a call by the European Parliament on the EU Commission to advance Ukraine’s formal membership application through all the channels.

But EU Council President, Charles Michel, while welcoming the Ukrainian application, warned that it faces difficulties because of divided opinion among member states.