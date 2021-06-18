Walking alone: The meeting that spelled the end of DUP leader Edwin Poots’ short reign

Edwin Poots leaves through an exit door at DUP headquarters after a meeting of the party officers. Credit: Getty Images

As the media gathered outside DUP headquarters on Belfast's Dundela Avenue there was a strong sense that Edwin Poots' leadership hung in the balance.

Even Poots' harshest critics could not have predicted that the party stalwart's time in the top job would come to an end after just 21 days, but it seemed to be a real possibility.

Gone was the cockiness and confidence that permeated his leadership campaign, with supporters declaring victory before the race had even begun.