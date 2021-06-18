Walking alone: The meeting that spelled the end of DUP leader Edwin Poots’ short reign

Premium
As the media gathered outside DUP headquarters on Belfast's Dundela Avenue there was a strong sense that Edwin Poots' leadership hung in the balance.
Even Poots' harshest critics could not have predicted that the party stalwart's time in the top job would come to an end after just 21 days, but it seemed to be a real possibility.
Gone was the cockiness and confidence that permeated his leadership campaign, with supporters declaring victory before the race had even begun.
Even last month as a party meeting to ratify Poots as DUP leader descended into chaos, he was backed by numerous supporters when he emerged to finally face the media.
It appears now that meeting was the beginning of the end for the Lagan Valley MLA's DUP leadership dream.
Last night he walked alone.
That night at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel, MPs Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley also faced the media and defended Poots and his handling of the transfer of power from Arlene Foster – but there was nobody to defend him following last night's meeting.
The decision to nominate Paul Givan as First Minister despite his party's objections to an Irish language agreement sealed his fate.
Summoned to a meeting of party officers at the DUP's historic east Belfast headquarters, Poots did not look confident upon entering. The buoyancy had gone.
When he emerged over three hours later he had nothing to say to reporters but brief pleasantries. As his car arrived to whisk him away he must have known his time as leader was over.
Around half an hour passed before Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Sammy Wilson, Diane Dodds and others left, also refusing to say a word.
The media crowded around Sir Jeffrey, not yet aware he was the likely next leader of the DUP.
It remains unclear what lies ahead for Mr Poots, but his quick departure creates a number of questions going forward.
What will become of Paul Givan as First Minister, who will next lead the DUP, and what does all this infighting mean for the future of Stormont?