Waiting game: More questions than answers as Edwin Poots holds off on naming his ministerial team

Suzanne Breen

Edwin Poots has said he will reveal his ministerial team “when ready” amidst speculation that he is preparing to reach out and include supporters of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in his line-up.

The new DUP leader failed to make key appointments as expected yesterday but denied that was linked to the internal rift in the party.

Mr Poots indicated that his new team will be announced later this week. He said: “A course of work is being done in terms of my engagement with MPs, MLAs and colleagues. This course of work is coming close to completion, and I will make my announcement in a number of days when I’m ready.

