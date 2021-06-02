Waiting game: More questions than answers as Edwin Poots holds off on naming his ministerial team

Edwin Poots has said he will reveal his ministerial team “when ready” amidst speculation that he is preparing to reach out and include supporters of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in his line-up.

The new DUP leader failed to make key appointments as expected yesterday but denied that was linked to the internal rift in the party.

Mr Poots indicated that his new team will be announced later this week. He said: “A course of work is being done in terms of my engagement with MPs, MLAs and colleagues. This course of work is coming close to completion, and I will make my announcement in a number of days when I’m ready.

“I'm working very extensively to ensure that we get the right team with the right balance, and we will get a fresh injection as we go forward in that ministerial team, in that team of committee chairs and vice-chairs and so forth.

"There will be lots of people who will be coming into the team who previously haven't been utilised before, and there'll be others who will be utilised in different ways."

After a DUP Assembly group meeting yesterday morning, Mr Poots did announce some internal changes. East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting was made chief whip with MLAs Trevor Clarke and William Humphrey appointed assistant whips.

Ms Bunting was hailed as a good choice by both camps in the party. “She’s thorough, meticulous and an unbelievably hard worker,” one insider said. Ms Bunting is now likely to be appointed to the Assembly Commission.

Mr Poots created new unpaid posts. One of his key supporters, Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley, was made chief-of-staff. It will be his job to liaise with MLAs on behalf of the leader.

Michelle McIlveen and deputy leader Paula Bradley were appointed welfare officers. It is understood Mr Poots will be bringing in outside assistance to support any MLAs with mental health issues.

Every MLA appointed yesterday had supported Mr Poots’ leadership bid, but there is intense speculation that at least one of Arlene Foster’s ministerial team – Diane Dodds, Peter Weir, and Gordon Lyons – could be retained in the Executive, although moved to a different department, and that a Donaldson supporter will secure a committee chair.

Education Minister Peter Weir declined to say if he expects to be replaced in the reshuffle. He also pledged that whatever happened, he wouldn’t leave the DUP. "I will remain loyal to the party and I will continue to fight the corner for unionism, in whatever role that may be,” he added.

Mr Poots played down suggestions that appointing new first and deputy first ministers at Stormont could become mired in political contention, amid speculation Sinn Fein could use the process to gain a cast-iron pledge from the DUP on Irish language legislation before next year’s Assembly election. The DUP leader said he had received "no ultimatums" from Sinn Fein, nor did he expect any.

Meanwhile, the new DUP deputy leader said she believed divisions in the party could be healed. In a BBC interview, Ms Bradley said Arlene Foster had to go.

"I felt we had become stale, I felt that there were issues ... people were feeling somewhat at sea as a member of the DUP. I'm not saying she was to blame for all of that.

"She was the figurehead, she was the leader. Sadly, that's the way politics works,” Ms Bradley said. She added that she had a good relationship with Mr Poots.