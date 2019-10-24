'Votegate' TDs Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins to remain suspended from Fianna Fáil front bench

'VOTE-Gate' TDs Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins will remain suspended from the Fianna Fáil front bench party leader Micheál Martin has told the Dáil.

It comes after the publication of a report on last week's 'phantom voting' by the Clerk of the Dáil.

His probe was launched after the Irish Independent revealed that Mr Dooley’s vote was recorded six times despite his absence from the chamber.

Niall Collins later admitted he had pressed Mr Dooley’s voting button in the mistaken belief Mr Dooley was still present.

Fine Gael's chief whip Seán Kyne opened the debate hitting out at the Fianna Fáil TDs involved in the 'vote-gate' scandal accusing them of acting in a "cavalier" and "arrogant" way.

Mr Martin hit out at what he argued were partisan attacks that have been made by other parties since the details of the controversy emerged last week.

