Votegate TD Niall Collins has topped the list of deputies using taxpayers’ money to print calendars for his constituents this year with more than 32,000 copies ordered ahead of the Dáil’s Christmas break.

Votegate TD Niall Collins has topped the list of deputies using taxpayers’ money to print calendars for his constituents this year with more than 32,000 copies ordered ahead of the Dáil’s Christmas break.

'Votegate' TD Niall Collins prints 32,000 calendars using more than €900 of taxpayers' money

Mr Collins, who is still under investigation for voting for his Fianna Fáil colleague Timmy Dooley in the Dáil, ordered more calendars than any other member of the Oireachtas, new figures show.

The total cost of the Limerick County TD’s order came to just over €911.

In total, 159,200 calendars and Christmas cards have been printed by TDs and senators at a cost of €5,261 to the taxpayer, according to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The figures are for orders placed by members of the Oireachtas between September and November this year

Mr Collins has admitted to voting in Mr Dooley’s seat six times but said he did so in the belief his colleague was in the Dail Chamber. The Dáil’s ethics committee is still investigating the matter.

Fianna Fáil’s Fiona O’Loughlin lodged the second biggest order with the Oireachtas printing service this year with more than 24,000 colour calendars printed for the Kildare South TD.

Fiona O'Loughlin

Ms O’Loughlin was followed by Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae who had 15,800 calendars printed. His brother Danny Healy-Rae had 8,500 calendars printed.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae. Photo: Tom Burke

Fourth on the list was Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan who had 11,500 personalised calendars printed.

Patrick O'Donovan. Photo: Tom Burke

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West Margaret O’Mahony Murphy printed 10,000 calendars for constituents while the party’s Longford/Westmeath deputy Robert Troy ordered 6,000.

Cavan/Monaghan Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith ordered 5,000 as did Fianna Fáíl Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Minister of State for Sport Brendan Griffin had 1,000 Christmas cards printed while European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee had 1,500.

Arts Minister Josepha Madigan had 400 cards printed and Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring ordered 500 calendars.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Fingal Louise O’Reilly ordered 3,000 calendars and her Wicklow based party colleague John Brady had 2,000 printed. Sinn Féin TD for Limerick City Maurice Quinlivan had 4,000 Christmas cards printed. Independent TD Carol Nolan had 3,000 calendars printed.

Tipperary TD Seamus Healy who printed 70,000 calendars last year did not order any calendars between September and November this year.

Seamus Healy TD. Picture: Tom Burke

Online Editors