FIANNA Fáil TD Timmy Dooley has claimed he told party colleague Niall Collins: "I'll see you at the vote but I have to make a call".

FIANNA Fáil TD Timmy Dooley has claimed he told party colleague Niall Collins: "I'll see you at the vote but I have to make a call".

'Votegate' report: Timmy Dooley 'clear' he never requested Niall Collins to vote for him

The Clerk of the Dáil's report into last Thursday's bizarre voting session has been completed.

It includes Mr Dooley's account of what he said to Mr Coillins just before he left the Dáil Chamber.

The probe was launched after the Irish Independent revealed that senior TD Timmy Dooley’s vote was recorded six times despite his absence from the chamber.

Niall Collins later admitted he had pressed Mr Dooley’s voting button in the mistaken belief Mr Dooley was still present.

The pair are seen on the Dáil video feed having a brief discussion before Mr Dooley leaves the chamber.

The Clerk's report includes Mr Dooley's account of this conversation.

The report says the video feed shows the pair having a short conversation, Mr Dooley pointing towards the front row of the seats and Mr Collins nodding before his Clare colleague leaves the chamber.

It says: "When asked about the nature of the conversation with Deputy Collins, Deputy Dooley said that he told Deputy Collins that he needed to speak with him.

"Deputy Dooley said he told Deputy Collins that: 'I'll see you at the vote but I have to make a call.'

"When asked what he meant by pointing at the seats, Deputy Dooley was indicating to Deputy Collins that he would see Deputy Collins when they were voting."

The report adds that footage of the eight votes shows Mr Dooley leaving the chamber and not returning.

His seat is vacant for the entire voting block but his vote is registered in his designated seat for the first six.

Mr Dooley confirmed that he didn't vote in any of the eight votes as he never returned to the chamber.

The report says: "When asked why he didn't return, he indicated that he had to return to his office to make a call.

"He stated that he should have gone back but that he left the complex."

The report says: "He could not say how long the call lasted, nor could he say at what time he left the complex."

Asked whether he left the complex during the voting session, Mr Dooley replied: "It probably was."

Mr Dooley confirmed that he did not contact Mr Collins after he left the complex.

Asked if he requested Mr Collins to vote for him, Mr Dooley said: "No, I'm clear on that fact".

Asked whether he had given Mr Collins any reason to have pressed his button, he said that he hadn't.

The report says that Mr Dooley stated that Mr Collins "assumed I was in the House. I've done it in the past".

Mr Dooley was asked when he was made aware that his vote was registered in his absence.

The Clare TD said it was when he was contacted by a journalist last Friday.

The Irish Independent revealed 'phantom votes' the following day.

The Clerk's report says that Mr Dooley subsequently contacted Mr Collins who indicated to him that he had voted for him on the assumption he was in the chamber.

When asked if Mr Dooley had taken any steps to correct the record Mr Dooley indicated that he didn't.

"However, he stated that he contacted the Ceann Comhairle on Sunday 20 October."

In his interview interview with Dáil clerk Peter Finnegan, Mr Dooley is recorded as saying: "I’ve learned a hard lesson. If you’re in the complex you stay for the vote. I owe apologies, I was sloppy and I should have delayed taking a call and instead concentrated on the voting.

"It was my personal responsibility and I didn’t follow through on this. You shouldn’t require checks for something as basic as this. As regards how you can manage this in the future, a swipe card perhaps before you vote."

The report also includes Mr Collins' account of the conversation he had with Mr Dooley before he left the chamber.

"Deputy Collins stated that Deputy Dooley indicated that he wished to speak to him but that Deputy Dooley had to deal with a phone call first...

"When asked if Deputy Dooley had requested him to vote on Deputy Dooley's behalf, Deputy Collins said 'no'.

"He also stated that he didn't say to Deputy Dooley that he would vote on his behalf."

Asked what he believed Mr Dooley meant by pointing he said he had no idea, that he was looking at his colleague's face not his hands.

He also said he didn't see Mr Dooley leave the chamber.

The Dáil video shows him sitting in fellow Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen's seat, which is beside Mr Dooley's.

Asked why he did this, Mr Collins said there was no particular reason.

When asked if he knew his own seat, the Limerick TD said "of course".

Mr Collins said he pressed Mr Dooley's voting button because he assumed he was at the back of the chamber on the phone.

He also said he pressed the voting button in the seat he was occupying - Mr Cowen's designated place.

He said he didn't consider switching seats with Mr Cowen as they had voted this way before.

Mr Collins confirmed that he pressed both buttons for the first six votes.

When asked why he didn't press Mr Dooley's voting button for the seventh vote, Mr Collins said: "I don't know, I can't explain it."

He said he couldn't explain why he didn't vote on Mr Dooley's behalf in the eighth vote either.

Asked why he stopped voting, Mr Collins said: "I can't give an explanation. It is an obvious question, but I can't give an explanation."

On the question of whether he should have gone to the Whips at the conclusion of the voting session, Mr Collins said he didn't because he was under the mistaken belief Mr Dooley was in the Chamber.

He said he didn't look around to check.

Mr Collins said he only became aware of the matter when he was contacted by the Irish Independent on Friday.

He said he didn't contact the Ceann Comhairle as he spoke to Mr Dooley and he indicated that he would.

Asked if he was aware of the requirement to be in the Dáil chamber during votes he said: "Of course, I wouldn't cast a vote knowing or believing someone to be outside the Chamber.

"This reflects on me badly."

More to follow...

Online Editors