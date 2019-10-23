Votegate: now it's war

Three separate Dáil investigations have been launched into alleged voting irregularities as the ‘phantom votes’ scandal sparked all-out war between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

During a day of high political drama in Leinster House, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl announced a two-pronged investigation into four Fianna Fáil TDs involved in the voting controversy.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said the clerk of the Dáil would compile an urgent report on the “very grave” voting revelations, first reported by the Irish Independent, while a separate probe will be carried out by an Oireachtas ethics committee. But within hours of the announcement, Fianna Fáil wrote to the Ceann Comhairle seeking an investigation into the voting records of five Fine Gael ministers.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin admitted he had voted on behalf of Dáil colleagues.

And it has emerged his vote was recorded while he was apparently not in the chamber during a debate on reducing the number of seats in the EU Parliament in February.

During the debate, Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Darragh O’Brien was sitting in Mr Martin’s seat as he was taking the legislation for the party.

Mr O’Brien last night admitted he may have incorrectly pressed Mr Martin’s voting button.

The Fianna Fáil complaint by the party’s chief whip Michael Moynihan was the result of the party reviewing more than a year of Dáil footage to establish whether Fine Gael TDs were absent from the chamber when their votes were recorded.

The votes involve Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty, Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring, and Ministers of State Jim Daly and Damien English. All denied voting improperly.

After the complaint emerged, Fine Gael issued a statement accusing Fianna Fáil of trying to "muddy the waters" and "distract from their failure to answer the questions".

It also emerged Fine Gael TD Noel Rock wrote to the clerk of the Dáil calling for an ethics investigation into votes cast by Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins on behalf of his colleague Timmy Dooley. Mr Rock also sought a probe into voting irregularities involving Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary and Lisa Chambers. The complaint will be reviewed by the Oireachtas Committee on Members Interests.

The Dáil voting controversy emerged after the Irish Independent revealed last week how Mr Collins voted six times for Mr Dooley after he left the chamber. Mr Collins has claimed he believed Mr Dooley was still in the chamber when he voted for him.

In the Dáil yesterday, Mr Ó Fearghaíl said he was requesting an "urgent report" on the Fianna Fáil TDs as the "integrity of the voting process in Dáil Éireann is of the utmost importance". "The public must have total and absolute confidence in it," he added.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar thanked the Ceann Comhairle for moving "swiftly" and said TDs should adhere to the same rules as citizens when voting in Leinster House.

"If an ordinary citizen voted twice for example and voted for somebody else as well as themselves that would be a crime," Mr Varadkar added. "It certainly would be no defence to say that it didn't matter because the person who won, won by a big margin anyway."

Last night, Mr Martin admitted he had voted on behalf of colleagues in the Dáil "on rare occasions", but added: "They would be standing next to me."

He said fellow TDs may have pushed a vote button for him while he was in a conversation with others but insisted this was also rare. He said he never asked anyone to vote for him while he was not in the chamber and "have never been asked to do this by anyone else".

Mr Martin said he believed the practice of TDs pressing the voting buttons of others in the Dáil should end.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the "real world" is "gobsmacked" that "highly paid" TDs can't manage to sit in the right seat and hit the right buttons. However, it later emerged former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams mistakenly voted in the seat of his former party colleague Peadar Tóibín on legislation to hold an abortion.

