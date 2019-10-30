Votegate inquiry in turmoil after chair Hildegarde Naughton forced to stand aside

Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton stepped aside as chair of the Dáil’s members’ interests committee examining ethics complaints against four Fianna Fáil TDs after she admitted voting on behalf of colleagues who were elsewhere in the Dáil chamber in the past.

The five-member committee met to discuss the complaints lodged against four Fianna Fáil TDs - Niall Collins, Timmy Dooley, Barry Cowen and Lisa Chambers - by the Fine Gael TD Noel Rock last week.

Ms Naughton recused herself after the private meeting received counsel from the Oireachtas parliamentary legal adviser that any TD who engaged in the practice of voting for colleagues who were not in their designated seats during Dáil votes in the past would not be able to participate in the inquiry.

READ MORE: Four Fianna Fáil TDs apologise in Dáil for their part in 'phantom votes' scandal

Ms Naughton disclosed that in the past she had done this "on less than a handful of occasions". This practice has been common among deputies, with both the Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin admitting to it last week. Ms Naughton said she had never voted for a colleague who was not in the chamber.

“In light of legal advice received by the Parliamentary Legal Advisor, I wish to announce that I have recused myself from the investigation of complaints against four named deputies arising out of recent voting irregularity in Dáil Eireann," she said in a statement.

"I will continue to remain as chair of the Committee on Members Interests, but will take no part in this particular investigation.

“While the decision is not made lightly, it is one I am making to ensure the integrity of the process. It is vital that there is not even the slightest perception of bias in the proceedings of the Committee."

Fine Gael is now likely to nominate another TD to replace Ms Naughton on the committee, but it is unclear who will chair the probe.

READ MORE: Dáil's legal adviser drafted in to quiz TDs over Votegate

“It was a disaster," said a TD of the meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The committee will meet again next week.

The inquiry began after Independent.ie revealed earlier this month that Mr Dooley's Dáil vote was recorded six times in his absence during a block-voting session on October 17.

Mr Collins later admitted he had pressed his colleague's voting button having been of the mistaken belief that his fellow Fianna Fáil TD was in the chamber.

In the fallout from that controversy Ms Chambers admitted she voted for both herself and her colleague, Fianna Fáil's deputy leader Dara Calleary, on the same day. She said it was a “genuine mistake”.

Mr Cowen is also facing scrutiny after he was recorded as voting during a Dáil session on September 26 - despite video evidence appearing to show he was not in the chamber. Mr Cowen has said he has “never asked a colleague to vote for me when I was not in the chamber”.

All four TDs apologised for their role in the 'phantom voting' controversy in the Dáil last week.

READ MORE: 'These revelations are very grave and go to the heart of our credibility' - Four TDs to be quizzed in 'phantom vote' probe

Online Editors