FINE Gael and Fianna Fáil TDs have engaged in a furious row over the growing 'vote-gate' storm.

'Votegate': Fine Gael and Fianna Fail TDs clash on the radio over 'Trump-style' allegations

Bitter claims and counter claims flew as Fine Gael's Colm Brophy and Fianna Fáil's Thomas Byrne clashed on the airwaves.

Colm Brophy claimed the 'phantom votes' controversy was reminiscent of the Haughey and Ahern eras and accused Fianna Fáil of making “Trump-style allegations” about Fine Gael Ministers.

Senior Fianna Fáil TD Thomas Byrne claimed that ministers “absolutely” have questions to answer about Dáil votes in their name when they're not visible in the Chamber and claimed the rival party believes it has “a divine right to rule” .

He argued that party leader Micheál Martin took swift action to suspend Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins from the front bench in contrast to Fine Gael “faffing around” about the Maria Bailey personal injury claim saga.

Their spat came on RTÉ Radio One's Today with Seán O'Rourke Show.

The 'vote gate' scandal erupted after the Irish Independent revealed that Fianna Fáil TD Mr Dooley's vote was recorded on six occasions during a Dáil session despite his absence from the chamber at the time.

Mr Collins later admitted he had pressed Mr Dooley's voting button and claimed that he mistakenly believed Mr Dooley was at the back of the Dáil chamber.

Fianna Fáil education spokesperson Thomas Byrne. Photo: Tom Burke

On the same day Lisa Chambers cast a vote in Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary's name when he was not present.

She later told RTÉ that she never voted for another TD – but admitted later that she did on Thursday.

She said she cast the vote for Mr Calleary "in error" after inadvertently sitting in his seat.

More to follow...

Online Editors