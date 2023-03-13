Visitors to new National Children’s Hospital to pay a maximum of €10 for parking for 24 hours

The site of the new National Children's Hospital in Dublin. Photo: PA

Visitors to the new National Children’s Hospital in Dublin will be charged a maximum of €10 to park there for 24 hours, new documents reveal.

The board behind the construction of the new hospital has put out tenders seeking an operator who will fund its three-storey car park in exchange for a 30-year concession to run the facility.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) has announced a tender competition for a car park concession agreement to “select an economic operator or consortium of economic operators”.

It says the car park at the hospital, which is located beside St James Hospital in Dublin, will have around 994 spaces with 575 spaces for paying visitors with 100 spaces set aside as ‘social care guest spaces’ and 319 spaces for staff.

It plans to have 350 spaces for bicycle parking and 26 spaces for motorbikes. It also anticipates having 70 accessible spaces as well as 24-hour access for scooters, ambulances, hearses and service vehicles.

The successful candidate will be required to make a “premium up-front payment from the concessionaire in consideration for granting the concession to operate the car park during the term”.

"In return for payment of the concession fee, the concessionaire will have the right to receive, during the term, all of the income from the 575 paying visitor spaces and fixed quarterly payments in arrears from CHI (Children’s Hospital Ireland) in respect of the 319 CHI staff spaces and the 100 CHI social care guest spaces and other parking related services.”

Anyone using the visitor parking will be charged a maximum of €10 including VAT for a 24-hour period – that will be indexed each year using the Consumer Price Index, the document states.

“The maximum 24-hour charge is imposed by ministerial order. This maximum charge will be indexed annually using the Consumer Price Index and in accordance with the contract.

"Hourly rates will also be specified by the contracting authority in due course and will be benchmarked annually against the movement in rates applicable in a basket of city centre car parks.”

Charges will be calculated on the standard basis of “per hour or part thereof”.