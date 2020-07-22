Visitors may be forced to take covid-19 tests before flying to Ireland

Visitors from countries deemed to have high levels of Covid-19 may be required to produce a negative test for the virus before they can travel to Ireland.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said passengers from so-called ‘Red List’ countries may be required to provide a certificate showing they have tested negative for Covid-19 in the past 48 hours before they are permitted to board a plane to Ireland.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mr Coveney said: “They may be able to get tested in a credible way 48 hours before coming, and then effectively have a certification that that shows that they've that they've tested negative before coming to Ireland.”

“I certainly think that that would be very helpful if we could put a system like that in place and a country like Austria, for example, is doing that at the moment,” he added.

The minister said a decision on increasing travel restrictions for countries deemed Covid hotspots will be taken by Cabinet in the coming weeks.

Mr Coveney also said the Government’s messaging around the Green List of countries exempt from quarantine rules.

He said there is a “general message” from government that “the safest course of action for you and your family” then “holidaying at home makes sense”.

“We also have an obligation to recognise that there will be some international travel, people will choose to travel,” he added.

“We have an obligation to give them accurate information based on reliable unreliable data that can assess the risk and on the basis of that risk level.”

The minister said people have to “distinguish between” the official travel advice from his department which is based on “data and science and risk” and the Government’s “overarching message” which is based on “Nphet advice and government advice”.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris also said Cabinet asked public health experts to consider randomised testing at airports, as well as testing people intending to travel to Ireland from countries where the virus is not being suppressed.

“Government has asked our public health experts to consider - and I feel very strong about this - the idea of randomising testing at our airports and also consideration to be given that if you are travelling from a country that may be perceived to be a hotspot that even if you are travelling from there and willing to self-restrict your movement for two weeks when you get here, that perhaps you might need to take a test, either in advance of travelling or on arrivals,” Mr Harris said at a press conference at Government Buildings.

Mr Harris, the former health minister, stressed on Wednesday that people should not book holidays to Green List countries, which includes popular tourist destinations like Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

"The advice is clear: we do not want people in this country to go abroad on holidays. We believe the safest thing you can do is holiday in Ireland," said Higher Education Minister Simon Harris

"The advice is clear: we do not want people in this country to go abroad on holidays. We believe the safest thing you can do is holiday in Ireland," said Higher Education Minister Simon Harris

He rejected the contention that the Government is stigmatising foreign holidaymakers. “Certainly we’re not stigmatising anybody here,” he said.

“The advice of the Government and our public health experts that you should holiday in Ireland and not abroad. Let there be no ambiguity about that.

“We’re not travel agents, the Green List is not a list of destinations, the Green List is the Department of Foreign Affairs fulfilling its obligation to provide factual data-based information about the state of the virus and the precautions that you as an Irish person take if you decide to visit that country.

“But the advice is clear: we do not want people in this country to go abroad on holidays. We believe the safest thing you can do is holiday in Ireland.”

He said that the best way to help the country from an economic point of view is to support the domestic tourism industry. He said a data-driven framework that underpins the Green List will be updated and “tell Irish people the facts”.

Mr Harris said the government made a number of decisions last night to tighten up “things in relation to people coming through our airports”, including an online passenger locator form.

“We will know, the State, where every single person coming to our airport has been and indeed where they are going to and that’s really, really important information.”

He added: “We have seen time and time again when you ask the people of this country to put their shoulders to the wheel, to keep each other safe and to get the schools back open, to support our local business and our communities.

"That's what they do and the message is really clear: We're asking you not to go on holidays, please, abroad.”

