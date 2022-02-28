Violet-Anne Wynne’s claims she wasn’t let choose her own staff ‘raise questions for Sinn Féin in power’, says Fine Gael TD

Sinn Féin’s treatment of a TD who quit alleging “psychological warfare” against her raises serious questions about whether that party in government would allow their ministers choose their own staff, according to a Fine Gael TD

Junior finance minister Patrick O’Donovan said Sinn Féin’s failure to address core issues surrounding the resignation of Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne was totally unacceptable. He said a terse statement had confined itself to wishing her well in the future.

“But there are key issues yet to be spoken about by a party which portrays itself as a potential party of government.

“Again we find recurring allegations of ‘central control’ whereby people elected by voters are not allowed choose their own staff,” the minister responsible for the Office of Public Works told the Irish Independent. That potentially means that Sinn Féin ministers in any future government would not be permitted to choose their own staff.

“The staff could be imposed upon them by the party,” the Limerick County TD added.

Mr O’Donovan said the allegations made by Ms Wynne, as she announced she was quitting the party on Friday, were extremely serious and fitted a pattern of similar accusations in other parts of the country in the recent past.

“They happened in Cork East and here in County Limerick. It is just not good enough to say ‘nothing to see here – move on’. These issues also hark back to the treatment of Máiría Cahill [who claimed an IRA man made her face her alleged rapist in a ‘kangaroo court’] and the cases of sex abuse also,” he added.

Again yesterday, Sinn Féin was asked to address the issues raised by Ms Wynne but no reply was received from various spokespeople or from the party’s press office.

Mr O’Donovan paid tribute to the stance taken by Ms Wynne who was first elected in February 2020.

In her valedictory statement she said she had no difficulty with parliamentary colleagues at Leinster House who had been helpful.

Ms Wynne, who intends continuing as an Independent TD in the four-seat constituency, said she had “navigated great difficulties” in her journey from “dole to Dáil” over the past two years and with “what many may call baggage”.

Ms Wynne is a mother of six children, the last of whom was born in an ambulance after she went into labour unexpectedly earlier this month.

She said she took exception to not being allowed hire her own constituency staff.

The Clare TD has been the subject of controversies since she was belatedly named as a Dáil candidate and she insists the organisation really wanted her to stand down.

In a short statement issued on Friday, the party’s deputy whip, Denise Mitchell, wished Ms Wynne well and merely noted that the organisation had been trying to resolve “constituency issues” for the past two years.

Mr O’Donovan said the issue again raised questions about Sinn Féin’s special role at International Women’s Day events next week.

He said these comments were “woefully inadequate” and the core allegations must be publicly addressed by the party leadership. “It’s never too late to pose these questions. They are becoming urgent each passing day.”

Government representatives have criticised the National Women’s Council (NWC) for excluding them from an International Women’s Day rally on March 8. The NWC defended its decision to only invite opposition members.