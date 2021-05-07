The life of a politician is designed for a man.

No, really. The provisions for women are few and far between – when Cabinet Minister Helen McEntee announced her pregnancy late last year, the Government scrambled for a way to avoid her resignation so she could take six months maternity leave.

Former Green Party Councillor Clare O’Byrne resigned her seat on South Dublin County Council after giving birth to her first child, as she said she felt pressured to return to work.

Not to mention there is little work-life balance, or basic needs met for mothers nursing a baby – TD Neasa Hourigan in her time as a Dublin City Councillor raised the issue of the lack of facilities for female councillors who needed to breastfeed during council meetings.

Then there is the torrent of relentless online abuse.

Fine Gael’s Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill was criticised for her appearance on The Tonight Show by an anonymous Twitter account.

Following the incident, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane felt compelled to step in to her defence, telling the troll: “Surely you could make a political point without referring to a person’s appearance?”

Former Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has also been outspoken about the “vile abuse, ridicule, intimidation” she received after being involved in the ‘Swing-gate’ controversy.

“It was exceptionally stressful and isolating and you find that you are in the middle of a pile-on and you are a very lone voice in a very loud pile-on of abuse,” she told Newstalk radio.

This is nothing new – after losing their seats in the general election, Katherine Zappone, Lisa Chambers, Regina Doherty and Jan O’Sullivan sat together on a panel on Miriam O’Callaghan’s show on Radio One and spoke about being on the receiving end of “very personal” abuse.

“There’s a different level for female politicians, it’s a lot more personalised, a lot more based on, you know, on the tone of your voice, the colour of your hair, how you dress.

"I’m pregnant currently so that was coming up too – she’ll be taking maternity leave, no point electing her,” explained now Senator Lisa Chambers.

Announcing her bid for the by-election, Green Party Councillor Clare Byrne said this week that she is worried about running because she’s expecting an onslaught of hate.

Labour candidate Ivana Bacik has said that she’s faced physical threats and assaults in her time in politics.

But Fine Gael’s Kate O’Connell revealed yet another challenge faced by female politicians – as if the bile from social media and strangers in the street isn’t enough, it comes from within her own party too.

She said how because she was from Westmeath, someone within the party had gone to the lengths of bringing turf with them to a party event, with the intention of presenting her with it.

Not surprisingly, Ms O’Connell’s remarks were prefaced with her decision to not run in the Dublin Bay South by election, which may have won her back her lost seat.

When former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy announced his resignation from the seat recently, he was praised for keeping a straight face in the midst of horrific abuse towards the end of his tenure as minister by both party and opposition politicians.

For Ms O’Connell, she received similar abuse from strangers on the internet – but also from within her own party, who she said did not want her on the by-election ballot.

Previously, her party colleague Ms Bailey had spoken of a similar process of being “not deselected” from the party ticket but “deleted”.

So, is there any wonder that out of the 220 TDs and Senators in Dáil and Seanad Éireann, there are only 60 women?

Not only is the system designed for men to succeed, the odds are stacked against women at every level, including that of their own parties.