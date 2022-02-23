Victims, voters and taxpayers deserve better than this point-scoring slanging match in the Dáil

It’s rare that watching a Dáil debate would make you feel uncomfortable. It does happen but it’s generally due a passionate contribution by a TD highlighting a wrong being done a person or a group of people.

But in those incidents, you feel uncomfortable because you’re hearing the story of someone who has been let down by the State. You feel uncomfortable because of the pain they may have suffered that you can’t understand because you haven’t suffered in the same way.

But the discomfort felt during Leader’s Questions on Wednesday was different. It was a mixture of grimacing, cringing and embarrassment for two of the most powerful politicians in the country.

Dáil ding-dongs between Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald are nothing new. The formula for their exchanges is almost textbook at this stage. McDonald says the Taoiseach is doing nothing to solve the housing crisis. Martin says Sinn Féin is objecting to new developments for political reasons, and on and on they go.

But Ms McDonald decided to ratchet up the political rhetoric when discussing the noteworthy case of a developer threatening to sell homes to a so-called ‘cuckoo fund’ if the Government did not give them the price they want.

The O’Devaney Gardens site in Dublin has long been a bone of contention between the Government and Sinn Féin, and is regularly raised in the Dáil. In her opening gambit, McDonald spoke about people being “fleeced” with high rents and the Government being “effectively blackmailed” by a developer.

Predictably, the Taoiseach brought up Sinn Féin’s objection to housing projects. “All we have is objection after objection,” he said, before adding: “no one party can say ‘It’s our way or the highway.’”

A standard rerun of their usual Dáil exchanges. But then things took a nasty turn.

Ms McDonald said the O’Devaney Garden’s project was a “salutary tale” of Fianna Fáil’s “cosy relationship” with developers, brown envelopes and the Galway Tent.

“I don't have the scope to recount the corruption, the corrupted nature of your relationship with the people that I refer to and your plan fails again because you're so myopic and limited in your view,” she added. It has been some time since a Taoiseach was outright accused of corruption in the Dáil.

Martin responded: “You were the last party to talk to anybody about corruption because your party corrupted public life in this republic for well on 14 years.”

Meanwhile McDonald shouted “Ansbacher” and “Galway Tent” from across the chamber.

Martin continued: “You corrupted the moral code of our country, in our society, by the murder and mayhem that you perpetrated and that you still endorse, Deputy.

“You also support the undermining of women who were raped by IRA volunteers and your party covered it up.”

Meanwhile, McDonald repeatedly shouted “pathetic” and “go way out of that” as the Taoiseach brought up murder and rape.

Someone from the Sinn Féin benches shouted: “What about Bessborough” in relation to the abuse at the Cork mother and baby home. And on and on they went. Thankfully, Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghaíl interjected to move things on.

It's very uncomfortable seeing our political leaders using the victims of terrorist murder and institutional abuse to score political points. It was also grim to watch on as accusations of corruption being levelled at the leader of our country with little or no proof.

The victims, voters and taxpayers who pay the large salaries enjoyed by the Taoiseach and Ms McDonald all deserve better.