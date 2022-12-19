Veteran Labour leader Dick Spring recalls ‘bitter’ referendums on abortion and divorce

Veteran Labour leader, Dick Spring, has recalled the bitter referendums on abortion and later divorce saying it was very difficult especially for rural TDs.

Mr Spring who led Labour and participated in government with both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil said he did not engage in the 1983 referendum which banned abortion in all circumstances.

His party was already in coalition with Fine Gael and anti-abortion campaigners had convinced the key politicians to accept what Mr Spring deemed a flawed and problematic wording.

“Abortion was a very difficult topic and you could not even talk about it,” Mr Spring told a new RTÉ programme which assesses both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Mr Spring said Garret FitzGerald, as Fine Gael Taoiseach, and Charlie Haughey as leader of Fianna Fáil in opposition, had accepted a wording which many lawyers deemed flawed and likely to cause huge problems in the future.

This came to pass less than a decade later with the notorious “X case” and the Labour leader’s medical and legal advice had predicted this.

“The wording wasn’t a viable solution to the problems we were facing and it was accepted far too hastily by Charlie Haughey and Garret FitzGerald,” he told presenter Seán O’Rourke.

The abortion referendum was overwhelmingly carried in September 1983.

Another referendum to allow divorce was run in June 1986 but heavily defeated.

Mr Spring noted the strength of the Catholic Church at this stage and some of the tactics used by campaigners.

“Some would say: ‘Well we know why he wants divorce.’

"But you have to be true to your principles and I knew lots of people in different family situations where they would have been better off living apart,” the former Kerry TD said.

The Labour leader recalls becoming Labour leader and Tánaiste in 1982 at the age of 32.

He says the first stint in coalition with Fine Gael’s Garret FitzGerald was a difficult period of huge national debt and austerity.

Later in 1992 he led Labour into coalition with Fianna Fáil under Albert Reynolds.

But he said this was also very difficult largely due to Mr Reynolds’ dictatorial approach.

“Albert’s idea of consultation was to tell you what he was going to do,” he recalled.

The interview also covers his most controversial decision to ditch Fianna Fáil in November 1994 to join a three-party rainbow coalition headed by John Bruton of Fine Gael.

He rejects the argument that this would ultimately keep Labour out of government for a further 14 years.

On Labour’s current problems, he says leader Ivana Bacik must rebuild by targeting 10 to 15 Dáil seats.

Asked if he thought Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael might merge, he was very negative.

Mr Spring said such a merger could work out at national level – but it would never work at local level.