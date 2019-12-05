Verona staying silent as she returns to presidency of hauliers' lobby group
Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy has returned to her role as president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) following her defeat in the Wexford by-election at the weekend, the lobby group has confirmed.
Ms Murphy declined to talk to the media in her first public appearance since her defeat.
Resuming her job as president of the hauliers' lobbying organisation, Ms Murphy hosted a patron's reception at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin, across the road from Government Buildings and Leinster House.
The event was attended by IRHA members and corporate sponsors, and was open to politicians who were issued with an invitation last week during the by-election campaign.
Ms Murphy was happy to pose for pictures outside the event but declined an opportunity to speak to the Irish Independent.
"You've had a fair run at her and a fair run at it. If you come in here tonight it's politicised," said IRHA spokesman Eugene Drennan.
Mr Drennan said Ms Murphy was now returning to her IRHA role. "She was a very good president and spokesperson for us. She made two little wrong-footed statements that didn't go down well with the press, but other than that she was a very good president for us, an absolute trojan worker, one of our best presidents ever."
Mr Drennan was referring to Ms Murphy's remarks linking migrants in Ireland with the terror group Isil. She later apologised. Ms Murphy is still a Fine Gael general election candidate in Wexford, although party sources expect she will be dropped from the ticket in the coming weeks following her controversial campaign.
The release of an unsanctioned campaign video - in which she hit out at a "character assassination" by the media - on the eve of polling day infuriated senior party figures. Ms Murphy's current term as IRHA president is due to expire in March. She stepped aside from the role to run in the by-election last month.
Irish Independent
