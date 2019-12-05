Verona staying silent as she returns to presidency of hauliers' lobby group

Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy has returned to her role as president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) following her defeat in the Wexford by-election at the weekend, the lobby group has confirmed.

Fine Gael candidate Verona Murphy has returned to her role as president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) following her defeat in the Wexford by-election at the weekend, the lobby group has confirmed.

Ms Murphy declined to talk to the media in her first public appearance since her defeat.

Resuming her job as president of the hauliers' lobbying organisation, Ms Murphy hosted a patron's reception at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin, across the road from Government Buildings and Leinster House.

The event was attended by IRHA members and corporate sponsors, and was open to politicians who were issued with an invitation last week during the by-election campaign.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In