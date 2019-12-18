VERONA Murphy has confirmed she has been deselected as a Fine Gael general election candidate in Wexford.

VERONA Murphy has confirmed she has been deselected as a Fine Gael general election candidate in Wexford.

Verona Murphy confirms she has been removed as a Fine Gael general election candidate

Ms Murphy confirmed to Independent.ie that she has been deselected hours before the Fine Gael national executive is due to meet to formally ratify her deletion as a candidate.

Ms Murphy's removal follows a controversial by-election campaign in the south-east constituency where her comments linking migrants in Ireland with the terror group Isil prompted widespread criticism.

Earlier, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who is Fine Gael's director of organisation, refused to confirm Ms Murphy would be formally deselected at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In