Verona Murphy confirms she has been removed as a Fine Gael general election candidate
VERONA Murphy has confirmed she has been deselected as a Fine Gael general election candidate in Wexford.
Ms Murphy confirmed to Independent.ie that she has been deselected hours before the Fine Gael national executive is due to meet to formally ratify her deletion as a candidate.
Ms Murphy's removal follows a controversial by-election campaign in the south-east constituency where her comments linking migrants in Ireland with the terror group Isil prompted widespread criticism.
Earlier, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who is Fine Gael's director of organisation, refused to confirm Ms Murphy would be formally deselected at a meeting on Wednesday night.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The removal of the Irish Road Haulage Association president as a candidate comes following several meetings between Mr Donohoe, Ms Murphy and her organisation in Wexford in recent days.
Mr Donohoe is understood to have told Ms Murphy of her fate at a meeting last night.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Election date showdown as tensions rise between Varadkar and Martin
- Fine Gael to drop Verona Murphy: 'It was a two-horse race and she finished third'
- Ian O'Doherty: '2019 has been rotten for Irish politics - but at least we haven't fallen as low as the United Kingdom'
- Varadkar 'rallies the troops' as Fine Gael get ready for snap poll in wake of UK election
- Snap election chat riles Independent Cabinet ministers