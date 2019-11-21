Verona Murphy 'absolutely' to carry on but won't comment on bullying case

The Wexford woman has described the fallout from her comments over asylum seekers as a “learning curve”.

However, she refused to make any statement on revelations in today’s Irish Independent that Fine Gael’s hierarchy were unaware of bully allegations made against her by a female worker.

A string of Fine Gael ministers have distanced themselves from Ms Murphy’s that Islamic State (Isis) is a big part of the immigrant population.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has decided to allow her remain on the by-election ticket and plans to canvass with her ahead of polling on November 28.

Speaking to South East Radio today, Ms Murphy said she has no plans to bow to pressure for her to exit the race.

“Verona Murphy made a mistake. I'm sure it won't be her last mistake. What's important is that I learned from it,” she said.

“I have expressed and a wish to express again my understanding of the offense and hurt that I have caused by my comments. And I wish to sincerely apoloigise.”

Ms Murphy said a visit to Syrian families in a direct provision centre in Waterford had helped her better understand the issue of immigration.

“I told them exactly what I said, and I asked for their forgiveness by making an apology, and that was accepted, and I was hugely impressed after four and a half hours by these families and that is the knowledge I will be imparting,” she said.

Asked whether she intends to continue fighting the by-election, Ms Murphy replied: “Oh, absolutely.”

“We have a huge campaign, a very positive campaign. A huge amount of people are working from the county councillors, ministers Kehoe and D’Arcy, we have huge teams out and we're getting a very positive response.”

The Irish Independent revealed today that Ms Murphy, who is president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), was involved in a case at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) last year.

The WRC found an office manager at the IRHA was penalised for raising concerns of alleged bullying by Ms Murphy and others.

The female worker, who is in her 60s, raised a bullying and harassment complaint against the president and claimed Ms Murphy “took umbrage against her for raising such concerns”. Ms Murphy denied the allegations at the time.

But asked about the case today, Ms Murphy said: “I can make no comment. I just have no comment. You can ask me as many times as you like and I’ll have no comment.”

Online Editors