Vast majority of unionists believe North will still be part of UK in 30 years – poll

Three-quarters of unionist voters believe that Northern Ireland will still be part of the UK in 30 years' time, despite the fears voiced by their politicians that the new Irish Sea border threatens the Union.

Unionist confidence about the survival of the state is more than matched by nationalist optimism about Irish unity - 97% of Sinn Fein and SDLP voters predict that the Union will have ended by 2050.

In the LucidTalk opinion poll for the Belfast Telegraph, three-quarters of people think that the Northern Ireland protocol will weaken the Union, but Sinn Fein voters are much more likely to hold this belief than DUP ones.

The online survey of 2,295 people was conducted from January 22 to 25.

The sample was weighted to reflect the local population.

As Northern Ireland celebrates its centenary, it was asked if it would still be part of the UK in 30 years' time. Just over half of people (54%) thought that it would not, with a third predicting that it would be.

However, nationalist and unionist voters differed significantly in their beliefs on whether the constitutional status quo would survive.

Despite all the current fears voiced about the protocol by the DUP, Ulster Unionists and TUV, 72% of their voters think that Northern Ireland will be part of the UK in 30 years' time with just 12% believing that it will not.

But nationalist optimism about Irish unity was even stronger. A staggering 97% of Sinn Fein and SDLP voters said that Northern Ireland would not be part of the UK in 30 years' time, with just 1% believing that it still would be.

Alliance and Green voters shared the belief that Irish unity is likely, although not as overwhelmingly.

A total of 68% believed that Northern Ireland would have left the UK by 2050, with 13% saying that the Union would still be in place.

Yesterday, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said that a border poll on a united Ireland should be held on the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The former Fianna Fail leader said that while a referendum on a united Ireland is not “for now”, the right time to have one would be in 2028.

Mr Ahern said that he raised the issue when he met with former US senator George Mitchell, former British prime minister Tony Blair and former US president Bill Clinton to mark the 20th anniversary of the agreement.

“I said at that stage two things have to happen,” Mr Ahern told Newstalk.

“One is that we have to have institutions under the Good Friday Agreement that were stable for a prolonged period – we haven’t had that ever since the agreement in 23 years,” Mr Ahern told Newstalk

“I don’t like the idea of ‘border poll’, because it is an issue of sovereignty and how it will happen.

“The second point I made was the propriety work that made sense of all of this, which has really only commenced. There’s the Shared Island unit, which is something I support.

“There’s a whole lot of other academic work going on.

“Both of those things have to happen and what I said at that stage, that any idea of a vote that was seen in the Good Friday Agreement, should be probably on the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which is at the end of the decade.

Unionism is facing one of its greatest challenges as the impact of Brexit becomes apparent.

The protocol - a key element of the December settlement with the EU - has triggered grassroots anger.

It was the resolution to the main sticking point in the Brexit divorce talks: the Irish border. To avoid disrupting cross-border trade and a return of checkpoints along the border, the EU and UK essentially agreed to move new regulatory and customs processes to the Irish Sea, angering unionists.

First Minister Arlene Foster has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to replace the protocol, branding it 'unworkable'.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said the protocol is "absolutely necessary".

It was also asked if the protocol would weaken Northern Ireland's position in the UK in the longer term.

A total of 77% of people said that it would do so, with 16% saying that it wouldn't have any impact at all.

Two-thirds of DUP voters (67%) thought that the controversial agreement between London and Brussels would diminish the Union, whereas 91% of Sinn Fein voters held that belief.

A fifth of DUP voters thought that the protocol would have no impact whatsoever on the Union compared to just 6% of Sinn Fein voters. Alliance and Green voters were also much more likely than DUP ones to believe that the protocol was bad news for the Union - 85% thought it would weaken it.

Online Editors