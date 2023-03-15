Vast majority affected by lifting of eviction ban won’t go into emergency housing, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking in the Senate Room at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, during his visit to the US for St Patrick's Day. Photo: PA

The Taoiseach has defended the Government’s record on housing and said the vast majority affected by the lifting of the eviction ban will not go into emergency housing.

Leo Varadkar also said the Government is going to ignore advice from Brussels in order to bring down the cost of energy to domestic consumers through a windfall tax.

He expressed confidence a Sinn Féin Dáil motion on the issue will be defeated, but that party’s demand for an extension would see greater numbers facing notices to quit next January.

Mr Varadkar said he would never say there was an acceptable degree of homelessness, and there would always be a certain number of people who need emergency accommodation.

“But that's a small number and it should only be for a few weeks,” he added.

When the winter eviction ban was introduced, “it didn't reduce the number of people in emergency accommodation. But it did defer some people being required to quit the property that they that they lived in.

“But no matter when you lift it (the ban), that's going to happen. And if you re-impose it again, let's say for another six months, no matter when you lift it you're going to face this problem. That is the difficulty with any kind of temporary measure.”

Mr Varadkar was asked about turning the tide on the issue, after remarks made by Micheál Martin in New York. The Taoiseach said the Tánaiste had been referring to new housing construction, not the accommodation crisis in general.

“I think that is correct. After the crash, we were down to building maybe 5,000 homes a year at one point. In my first term as Taoiseach we got it up to 20,000, we're now at 30,000 a year,” he said.

“I think we'll exceed that this year. That's if you include student accommodation and derelicts being brought back into use. So what the Tánaiste said was about turning the corner on new home construction, and I think that's correct,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said “a lot of progress” was also being made on home ownership at last, adding: “My number one priority in housing policy is home ownership. We see more new homeowners last year than in the past 15, which gives me a lot of heart.

“But as to being able to say that we've turned the corner on the housing crisis as a whole, I think we're certainly not there yet. And I wouldn't be able to say that until we see the numbers of people in emergency accommodation at least stabilising if not falling.

“And certainly we'd like to see house prices and rents in real terms relative to incomes. But we can't solve this problem without more supply.”

Mr Varadkar is meeting with businesspeople in the US this week, and was asked if he was embarrassed that he was going to have to go explain to them the housing situation in Ireland when seeking to attract investment from America.

He replied: “It’s an issue that comes up when I meet with business people and potential investors. It has done for many years now.

“One thing they will always acknowledge to me is that they understand that we're not the only country that has a housing crisis.

“We're here in America, for example, and you'll see the same kind of issues arise in San Francisco, in New York and American cities as you'll see in our cities and towns and rural villages.

“There is a better perspective on that sometimes when do you do meet people who have operations in numbers of different countries. They will tell you that often they face very similar problems in the rapidly growing economies they're based in.”

But the Taoiseach added: “I've always accepted the view that the housing crisis is holding us back as a society and economically. It is an issue that comes up when employers and investors talk to me, but I do think we need to put it into a factual context.

“We've never had more people that work in Ireland. We've never had a better year for trade and investment than last year. So while we're doing extremely well economically, it is definitely a risk.”

There were 2.57 million people working in the economy and it wasn’t the case that they had nowhere to live, Mr Varadkar said, putting the problems in context under the pressure of media questions.

He also said the Government is going to ignore advice from Brussels in order to bring down the cost of energy to domestic consumers through a windfall tax.

Meanwhile the State has been notified by Facebook owners Meta of further tech job losses in Ireland, Mr Varadkar said, although he would not give details.

Last week, the European Commission asked Governments to unwind energy supports out of fear it might add to inflation. Asked if it could affect the introduction of a windfall tax on energy companies or €200 cash for electricity credits in the autumn – as the Government has promised – Mr Varadkar answered: “It’s not going to change our plans.”

He explained: “People, families, households and businesses are really struggling with the cost of energy.

“The Government understands, of course, where the European Commission is coming from. We hear what the economists are saying, that if you are pump money into the economy, into society, well then you might just push up inflation higher.

“We understand the concern. It's always the way that if you use any medicine, there's going to be side effects. But we have to look at things in the round.

“And we believe it is still appropriate that we help people with their bills, particularly those struggling the most like pensioners, people on fixed incomes and small businesses.”

He emphasised: “What we've announced is going to happen, and it’s still our intention to use the proceeds of the windfall tax to bring down energy bills.

“We’re going to put the pressure on the companies to bring down their prices as well, because we should see those fall this year – not next.”

Meanwhile the Taoiseach has said he does not see dangers from the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank for other financial institutions, either in Europe or in the United States.

“We’re certainly managing and monitoring the situation very closely. But we're not concerned about the stability or health of any of our banks,” he said.

“There are a number of Irish tech companies that are affected by what's happening here. And we are monitoring that extremely closely.”

Mr Varadkar said Meta had been in touch with the Government to signal further job losses in Ireland in the tech sector, and said he wanted to express his regret and support for those who would be made redundant.

The sector as a whole appeared to be scaling back by 5 to 10 per cent, he said, but a lot of Irish tech were continuing to grow and were hiring fresh expertise.