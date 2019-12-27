Varadkar warns early poll for a united Ireland would be 'divisive and defeated'

While indicating that the moment for such a vote is getting closer, Mr Varadkar said there was no evidence it was justified yet.

For the first time, the number of nationalist MPs elected to Westminster outnumbers those from the unionist community - but the Taoiseach does not believe that has cleared the way for a 32-county republic.

"I think it's first steps first. If you look at the results of the recent Westminster elections in Northern Ireland and you take them with the European elections, local elections and the [last Westminster] elections, you do see that there has been change," he said.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In