Varadkar warns early poll for a united Ireland would be 'divisive and defeated'
A poll on Irish unity would be "defeated and divisive", Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned.
While indicating that the moment for such a vote is getting closer, Mr Varadkar said there was no evidence it was justified yet.
For the first time, the number of nationalist MPs elected to Westminster outnumbers those from the unionist community - but the Taoiseach does not believe that has cleared the way for a 32-county republic.
"I think it's first steps first. If you look at the results of the recent Westminster elections in Northern Ireland and you take them with the European elections, local elections and the [last Westminster] elections, you do see that there has been change," he said.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Mr Varadkar noted unionists "definitely don't" hold a majority any more - but added that the nationalist vote is "around 40pc and that is well far short of the 50pc-plus-one that you would need to win a Border poll".
He added: "That's why I don't think a Border poll is a good idea. It would be defeated and divisive. I don't see who would gain from that sort of scenario."
The result of this month's UK election was unprecedented for Northern Ireland, leading to growing calls for a referendum on a united Ireland.
Sinn Féin's John Finucane, the son of a lawyer murdered by loyalists, triumphed over the DUP's Nigel Dodds in North Belfast in one of the republican party's stand-out successes.
At the same time, Sinn Féin's overall vote was down significantly amid a resurgence in support for John Hume's SDLP and the non-sectarian Alliance Party.
Mr Varadkar welcomed what he described as "a growing middle-ground" who voted for the Alliance, the Green Party and People Before Profit.
"So I think what we need to do now is commit ourselves to the Good Friday Agreement, power-sharing in Northern Ireland, north-south co-operation - all in a wider east-west context.
"Let's try to heal some of the divisions and differences that exist in Northern Ireland and among us all," the Taoiseach said.
Negotiations are ongoing about the restoration of the Northern Assembly in Stormont, with the Irish and British governments expecting a breakthrough early in the new year.
Once the Assembly is "up and running properly, well then I think it is time to have a long look and a long, hard look at the institutional arrangements and the constitutional arrangements," said the Taoiseach.
"But it is important to do that right and I think we should do that in a context where the Assembly and Executive are up and running, where the Good Friday Agreement is functioning as it was intended, and then see whether there's a time for a change or reforms on foot of that, a sort of renewal of the Good Friday Agreement if you like."
In the meantime, the Taoiseach argues that any forum or convention without the full involvement of the unionist community "wouldn't be the right approach".
Irish Independent