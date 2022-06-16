Varadkar v Doherty: The story behind the garda 'abuse' remarks and a bitter Dáil row

It started with Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty accusing Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar of “being out of touch” as an expert ESRI report detailing spiralling living costs was discussed.

Within minutes, personalised allegations were flying in one of the most vitriolic Dáil exchanges witnessed in years.

Some of the claims and counter-claims were already well-known, others very much less so, including an incident in 1999 when 21-year-old Pearse Doherty, and three other Sinn Féin activists, were arrested in Dublin.

Here’s a quick run-down on what you need to know:

1. Fine Gael’s “out-of-touch” power celebration dinner

On Wednesday, Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar, hosted a dinner at Leinster House for party members who had served in three governments since March 2011. He said no public money was spent and it had been meant as a 10-year celebration delayed by Covid-19.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty contrasted it with the ESRI reported published on Thursday morning, which confirmed spiralling energy bills making many people choose between eating and heating. He said it was an example of Fine Gael and Government indifference.

2. Sinn Féin’s “funding, hypocrisy and vagabonds”

The Fine Gael leader instantly hit back with the first of his allegations of “cheap shots” by Sinn Féin. He said Mary Lou McDonald flew first class to the USA for $1,000-a-plate fundraising dinners. A similar grand affair was planned for Australia where Ms McDonald would meet with TCD graduates.

Mr Varadkar said Sinn Féin was one the largest landlords in Ireland and beneficiary of a large “vagabond” donation from a caravan dweller in Wales. This was Billy Hampton, who left €1.7m to the party in 2019.

The Tánaiste went on to detail what had been done to help people with the cost-of-living spiral and pledged more aid. This will come in October’s Budget – and maybe even sooner.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty. Photograph: Gareth Chaney

3. Leo Varadkar and the DPP

Pearse Doherty shot back saying the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was considering taking corruption charges against the Tánaiste, he would have expected a more humble reply. Mr Doherty returned to his allegations about an out-of-touch government.

The Sinn Féin TD was referring to Mr Varadkar’s admission in the Dáil that in April 2019 he gave a copy of an agreement between the State and the Irish Medical Organisation to Maitiú Ó Túathail, who was then president of a rival GP organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners.

During a garda investigation, statements were taken from a number of people, including Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, who was health minister at the time. The issue now rests with the DPP, who must decide if anti-corruption charges should be brought against the Tánaiste.

4. Pearse Doherty and garda “abuse and mistreatment”

The DPP references caused Leo Varadkar to refer to a cheap shot which had now become personal.

Let the Tánaiste take up this story: “It's particularly strange coming from a person like you because you were prosecuted. You abused... mistreated... a Garda Síochána. For that you were prosecuted. You were found guilty. Yes, you got away without a conviction because of your age at the time, but you were actually prosecuted. You were arrested. That is what happened to you," Mr Varadkar accused the Sinn Sinn Féin leader.

This related to a little-known incident in 1999 when 21-year-old Pearse Doherty, and three other Sinn Féin activists, were arrested in Dublin. At a court hearing on July 18, 1999, the court heard Mr Doherty had abused a garda.

The judge convicted all four but applied the Probation of Offenders Act to avoid these young people getting a criminal record.

5. Varadkar on Sinn Féin and “tax-dodgers murderers, rapists, paedophiles”

The Fine Gael leader then gave a quick flavour of Sinn Féin’s more contentious episodes in its recent history. Let’s again use his words to the Dáil.

He said: “In your party there are a huge number of convicted criminals – in your party and wider Republican family. Whether that is tax dodgers like Slab Murphy – a good Republican, according to Mary Lou McDonald. A good republican – a tax dodger?”

Thomas “Slab” Murphy, believed to be a former IRA commander, had a farm which straddled both sides of the Border in Louth and Armagh. In December 2015, Murphy was found guilty on nine counts of tax evasion following a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau and later jailed for 18 months.

“People are convicted for murder. We know what your party's attitude is to rape and paedophiles and what you have done in relation to that,” Mr Varadkar said.

Many IRA members who later became Sinn Féin activists were convicted of very serious violent crimes including murder. The party has also wrestled with serious allegations of sexual abuse and paedophilia.

Liam Adams, brother of long-time president Gerry Adams, was convicted and jailed in a process which raised serious questions about Gerry Adams’ response to this heinous case.

Maíría Cahill, grand-niece of IRA commander Joe Cahill, was among of a number of people who was sexually assaulted and raped by an IRA member. Ms Cahill very effectively publicly questioned the Sinn Féin leadership’s deficient response to her case and that of others.

