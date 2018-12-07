Varadkar tweeted over claims of 'free dinner' at Kylie concert 'because it involved his friends'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he felt compelled to explain after it was claimed online he had a "free dinner" at a Kylie Minogue concert because it took aim at not only him, but also at his friends.

Mr Varadkar attended the rescheduled Kylie Minogue concert at the 3arena on Monday night where he was pictured meeting the Aussie singer along with partner Matt and a number of friends.

A Facebook post later alleged that the group was afforded a free meal in the VIP are and didn’t tip the waitress, which Mr Varadkar later denied in a tweet.

"There was no meal, we only had drinks and I paid. I have the receipt to prove it too," he wrote.

Asked on the Late Late Show why he felt obliged to set the record straight on social media, the Taoiseach said the allegation involved his friends and he couldn’t accept it.

"The thing about the tweet though - I’m in politics. I stick posters of myself on poles. I knock on people’s doors uninvited so you have to be able to take a bit of abuse.

"The only difference was this time it wasn’t only about me it was about my friends.

"That’s why I felt it should be corrected and the minute it was, I was happy about it. It was a thing that bothered me for three minutes," he added.

Mr Varadkar, who is seldom seen in public with partner Matt, also spoke of their relationship on the RTÉ programme.

"It’s the first serious relationship I’ve ever been in. It’s over three years now and it’s great to have someone because your partner is somebody who is unconditionally on your side.

"To tell me when I’m wrong and you need to be told sometimes when you got something wrong or overreacted. He can do that and I know he is doing it.

"And then also when things are unstable or things are uncertain, say career-wise or in work, to have that stability there."

