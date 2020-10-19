| 11°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Varadkar turns from ‘Dr No’ to ‘The Yes Minister’ as McGrath and Donnelly voice opposition to shutdown and Donohoe unconvinced

Fionnán Sheahan

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar Expand

Close

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

What a difference a fortnight makes.

After savaging Dr Tony Holohan for a recommendation to go to Level 5 that was not “thought through”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has now met himself heading back along the road.

The Fine Gael leader is understood to be a firm backer of accepting the proposal to go to Level 5 the second time around, along with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Related Content