Varadkar turns from ‘Dr No’ to ‘The Yes Minister’ as McGrath and Donnelly voice opposition to shutdown and Donohoe unconvinced

What a difference a fortnight makes.

After savaging Dr Tony Holohan for a recommendation to go to Level 5 that was not “thought through”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has now met himself heading back along the road.

The Fine Gael leader is understood to be a firm backer of accepting the proposal to go to Level 5 the second time around, along with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

On this occasion, the dissenting voices in the senior ranks of the Government have been Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is also understood to have had serious reservations and was unconvinced but did not demur from the position adopted by the Tánaiste.

In talks among the senior ranks of the Cabinet in the last 48 hours, McGrath has voiced opposition due to the damage that will be caused to the economy. He has also expressed doubts about whether the evidence presented supports the move to Level 5.

Donnelly has supported the HSE’s view again that intensive care unit beds are not over-run, despite the dramatic rise in Covid-19 cases.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is said to have been going in either direction.

The decision to recommend to Cabinet to move to Level 5 has come from this Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19, which met over the weekend and today.

Senior Government sources say the attitude of the Tánaiste towards the restrictions has been the most noteworthy aspect, along with Donnelly and McGrath’s opposition.

Read More

In the end, the six ministers made a collective decision to go with Level 5 in the interest of getting maximum compliance and dealing with the high numbers.

From ‘Dr No’ in his dramatic interview on RTÉ Claire Byrne Live, severely criticising the Chief Medical Officer, the Tánaiste has now become ‘The Yes Minister’.

Revealing the tensions between the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), Varadkar said the advice had “landed on us” by surprise on Sunday night.

“We didn’t feel it had been thought through properly. For example, we asked for some comfort that four weeks might be enough… They weren’t able to give us that comfort,” he said.

“We asked them what do we say to the 400,000 people who would lose their jobs tomorrow and all those business… They thought that was a political matter for us,” he added.

The Tánaiste’s outburst was widely criticised by the Opposition parties and became a major controversy, dividing opinion about the recommendation and raising question marks about Nphet’s standing.

Two weeks on and the Government is now poised to introduce Level 5 for a period of six weeks - longer than the four weeks recommended a fortnight ago.

A fortnight ago, the Tánaiste was also scathing of the logic applied by the health experts that make up Nphet. He pointed out none of them would face hardship.

“I do think one thing that needs to be borne in mind, very good people, 40 of them but all coming from medical or scientific or civil service backgrounds. None of those people, for example, would have faced being on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment yesterday.

“None of them would have to tell somebody that they were losing their job and none of them would have to shutter a business for the last time. And I’m not talking about the economy, I’m talking about something that could have happened half a million human beings tomorrow and the reason why politicians make these decisions is because we’re the ones who can see then bigger picture,” he said.

Now the Nphet sketch has become the bigger picture.