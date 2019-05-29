TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar plans to visit communities in Dublin that have been left shocked by a series of murders in recent days.

Varadkar to visit North Dublin community left shocked by series of murders

Mr Varadkar said Gardaí “have made a lot of progress in tackling organised crime” but admitted problems still exist.

“I want to share with the House our collective revulsion at what has happened,” he said, referring to the murders of Hamid Sanambar, Sean Little, Jordan Davis and Zach Parker in north Dublin.

Sanambar was shot dead yesterday outside Sean Little’s family home yesterday afternoon. The Iranian native was a suspect for the 22-year-old’s murder in a double-cross murder.

The killing spree was discussed at a Cabinet meeting on Monday and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has already committed to visit Darndale and Coolock in North Dublin.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Mr Varadkar said: “I will do the same as soon as I can find a little bit of time.”

He said there are “good people, hardworking people” and they “have a right to feel safe in their own homes and own communities”.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinan said Gardaí are “operating with one hand behind their back” due to lack of resources.

“People in those communities are living in fear. I’m sure you would agree with me that these are great communities. But they are living in fear. They deserve better,” he said.

The Waterford TD acknowledged “the complexity of gang feuds” but argued the Government is not doing enough.

“The response has, to say the least, been lacklustre,” he said.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said: “There are families with children afraid to walk the streets in these areas.”

He said cocaine use had doubled in the past six years and questioned whether strong enough legislation is in place.

Mr Martin described events of recent days as an “indiscriminate murder rampage”.

Mr Varadkar responded by saying that while Ireland is a wealthy country “there is only a certain amount of money”.

“The garda budget is at an all time high of €1.7bn,” he said.

