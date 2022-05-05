Varadkar to visit Donegal for FG ‘morale boost’ after McHugh quits as local TD

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will visit Donegal on Friday after former minister Joe McHugh announced he intends to step down from the Dáil.

Mr McHugh will go at the next general election, leaving his party with a headache. Mr Varadkar will visit to pay tribute to his colleague locally and to boost morale in the local organisation.

The Tánaiste’s trip is officially part of his constituency tour schedule, and Mr McHugh said it had been arranged months ago, but his attendance at the constituency Fine Gael AGM coincides with the announcement of his departure intentions.

Mr McHugh announced his intentions yesterday, and was praised by the party leader for his service – which reached Cabinet level as Minister for Education.

“Joe is one of the most compassionate and kindest people in a profession that is often far from kind,” the Tánaiste said.

“By making his plans known early, the party will be able to put in place a succession plan to ensure that we hold our seat in Donegal.”

A candidate will be selected next year once the Constituencies Boundary Commission has reported.

However, Sinn Féin already has two seats in the five-seat constituency and could conceivably win a third.

Mr McHugh said he had reached his decision “after a significant period of reflection and following much consideration”.

He is married to another former Fine Gael TD, ex-Laois-Offaly Deputy Olwyn Enright.

“The reason for this is a simple one. I have three children and, as they grow older, I want to be around more and available to them,” Mr McHugh said.

“Politics is a 24/7 job that demands absolute commitment. I have given politics everything I could throughout my career and it has been my greatest honour to serve as a TD representing the people of Donegal in Dáil Éireann.”

Speaking on The 9 til Noon Show with Greg Hughes on Highland Radio, Deputy McHugh said it was a decision he was "brewing" for some time, and he is "very content" with.

He said he started to "realise" and "appreciate" how much family time he had missed out on, when he spent more time at home during the pandemic.

"The six years in the ministries were very intense... and I just realised how much I missed them," he said.

Mr McHugh, who turns 51 in July, was at the Dáil yesterday. He recently returned to the headlines when the book Pandemonium: Power, Politics and Ireland's Pandemic revealed that he had to fight to be included in emergency talks which led to the closure of all schools as Covid first hit.

“I have always given my full commitment to my role as a public representative and this won’t change in this current Dáil. However, after the next election I want to focus more on my family life,” he said.

But he emphasised he would be staying on until the Dáil was dissolved. “My election by the people of Donegal is a mandate which I will continue to diligently serve for the lifetime of this Dáil,” he said.

“In this current Dáil, I remain committed to Mica redress and I will continue to work in the Dáil and with my council colleagues on this crucial issue, as well as all the other issues affecting Donegal.”

He said he was making his intentions clear now, well in advance of the next General Election, to give the Fine Gael organisation and potential candidates the time to establish themselves and campaign “to ensure Fine Gael will retain a seat in Donegal”.

He added: “I will continue to work closely with the Fine Gael organisation, and I know with the determination we have in the party, among our members and our county councillors, we will present a strong team in the county in the next election.”

Fianna Fáil holds a seat in Donegal through Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, with Pearse Doherty and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn the Sinn Féin deputies, along with Independent Thomas Pringle.

Mr McHugh thanked Tánaiste Leo Varadkar “for the trust he placed in me and the recognition given to Donegal when he appointed me Government Chief Whip and later, Minister for Education”.

The latter appointment had bridged a gap of almost 70 years since the last Fine Gael TD from Donegal (Pat O’Donnell) served at Cabinet, he said.

He said it was an incredible honour and he relished the opportunity.

Mr McHugh also was famously made a junior minister for the Gaeltacht by Enda Kenny, although he had no Irish. He immediately began to learn the language and is now a fluent speaker.

“Everything that I have achieved has been with the help and support of both the Fine Gael organisation and so many people in the wider community in Donegal,” Mr McHugh said.