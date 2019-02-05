Varadkar tells Dáil a payrise will not help retain nurses

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil there is no guarantee that granting nurses a pay rise will help address retention and recruitment issues in the health sector.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil there is no guarantee that granting nurses a pay rise will help address retention and recruitment issues in the health sector.

He said the Government wants to resolve the dispute with nurses as INMO members engage in a second day of strike action today.

However, he said the Government will only engage with unions via the Workplace Relations Commission and, if necessary, the Labour Court.

Mr Varadkar conceded that it was “discourteous” of the Government to make a public statement instead of writing to nurses unions last night offering them an opportunity to engage in further talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

“We will make sure that doesn’t recur but at the same time we shouldn’t forget that tens of thousands of people found out through the media that their respite was being cancelled this week.”

He said offering a pay rise may not help retain nurses or attract young workers to the profession.

“Australia does pay more, and the United Arab Emirates pays more but they also have recruitment and retention issues. So, unfortunately, there is no guarantee that an 8pc, 9pc, 10pc or 12pc pay rise will actually solve the recruitment and retention problem.

“It hasn’t solved it in Australia and it hasn’t solved it in the Middle East.”

Mr Varadkar added he was not willing to negotiate pay increases that were not of benefit to the taxpayer. He is also reluctant to breach pay deals already in place.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin accused the government of “spin” and said it was “appalling” that the Taoiseach has engaged in “optics” by commenting publicly on the dispute instead of speaking directly to nurses and their representatives.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed Mr Varadkar’s handling of the dispute is a sign of the Government’s “incompetence”.

“This is not good for patients that nurses and midwives are on pickets,” she said.

Online Editors