Varadkar suggests McEntee told him judicial appointee had worked at Flanagan's solicitors firm

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar said he was aware that a Circuit Court judge, who was appointed on the same day as Séamus Woulfe, once worked in former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan’s solicitors firm.

Mr Varadkar initially said that Justice Minister Helen McEntee told him that the judge, Mary Morrissey, had previously worked at Mr Flanagan's firm when asked about the issue this morning.

He said: "I do think Minister McEntee mentioned that to me.

"So, yes is the short answer, but I don't think that's... of particular relevance."

However, around an hour later his spokesperson contacted Independent.ie and said that there had been "no such discussion" with Ms McEntee.

Solicitor Ms Morrissey was appointed to the Circuit Court on the same day as Mr Justice Woulfe was controversially announced as a Supreme Court Judge.

Mr Varadkar's remarks on the issue of Ms Morrissey's appointment came at a press conference this morning.

He said "I don't think the fact that somebody worked in somebody's law firm - whether they were a TD - or not bars them from appointment. "

Mr Varadkar said Ms Morrissey went through the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) process and had been deemed suitable for appointment by that body which is chaired by the Chief Justice.

He also said: "I think it would be very unfair, if we lived in a situation whereby you know because somebody knows a politician or ever worked in the same company as a politician is somehow barred from promotion.

"You know that wouldn't be fair."

Mr Varadkar said: "People shouldn't get the fast track because they have political connections, but there shouldn't be cordon sanitaire put around them as if that somehow makes them dirty you know.

"That's wrong, that will discourage people from being involved in politics."

Asked if Ms Morrisey had been a member of Fine Gael or ever campaigned for Mr Flanagan he said: "I don't know, to be honest".

Ms Morrissey worked for around three years in Bolger White Egan and Flanagan solicitors in Portlaoise, Co Laois, before setting up her own firm.

She applied for the role on the circuit court through the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB) and was recommended for the vacancy created by the passing of Circuit Court judge John Hannan.

Ms Morrissey qualified as a solicitor in 1999 and went on to set up her own practice in Carlow after working for Mr Flanagan’s firm. She also won accreditation with distinction in mediation in January 2014.

Mr Flanagan stepped down as Justice Minister after the last general election and was replaced by Helen McEntee in June.

On July 15, Ms McEntee brought two judicial appointments to Cabinet – Mr Woulfe and Ms Morrissey. Both appointments were approved by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the rest of his ministers.

Mr Varadkar said that Ms Morrissey's name was the only one put forward to Cabinet for the Circuit Court position.

Asked about the optics of Mr Woulfe and Ms Morrissey being appointed on the same day, Mr Varadkar said:

"Lots of appointments have been made to the judiciary down the years. And there is a procedure and a process that's followed.

"It's one that ensures that anyone who's appointed from the bar or from being a solicitor to being a judge has to be vetted.

"That wasn't always the case. That's only happened in the last 10 years or so. Before that, there was no vetting.

"Now we make sure that everyone who goes from being a solicitor or a barrister to becoming a judge is vetted.

"And we know for sure that they're suitable for employment for that reason".

He said: "It's disappointing that the Opposition are trying to make this a line of political attack undermining the government and undermining the judiciary as well.

"They should be focusing on things that matter - Covid, preparing for Brexit, getting our economy back on track but because they know the government is doing a good job of all those things.

They're trying to throw mud and that's the kind of people they are."

The Opposition have been demanding that Ms McEntee offer a Dáil statement and participate in a dedicated questions and answers session on the appointment process for Mr Woulfe.

The Government has offered to bring forward her next scheduled justice questions session.

However, the Opposition have rejected this format as questions must be submitted in advance and other justice issues can also be raised.

Mr Varadkar claimed that the Opposition are "playing politics" with the issue.

He said: "The minister has offered to come in and to take her ministerial questions, to take questions for an hour and a half on any issues related to justice, including judicial appointments.

"There's been private member's time, topical issues, you name it, there's been ample opportunities for the opposition to question Minister McEntee but they just keep saying they don't like the format.

"This is just pure politics."

He said there has been 31 Attorney Generals since the foundation of the State and 16 of them have been appointed directly to the judiciary after they retired as attorney general. He said eight were appointed to the Supreme Court.

Mr Varadkar added: "And what's different about by this appointment? This is the first time it went through an independent process.

"This is the first time that an attorney general went to the independent Judicial Appointments Board and was recommended as being suitable for appointment."

He argued: "This appointment is more above board than any of those other 16 appointments of Attorney Generals to the judiciary in the past and the opposition are just trying to make a political issue out of something that really isn't."

Mr Varadkar also said: "No matter what she says, they're [The Opposition] not going to be happy. They will throw allegations. They will cast aspersions."

