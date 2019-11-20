Varadkar stands by candidate in 'Isil asylum seekers' storm

Despite coming under pressure from some in his own party to abandon Verona Murphy's controversial candidacy in Wexford, Mr Varadkar said he would campaign with her in the coming days amid a split among some senior Fine Gael figures.

While many backed Mr Varadkar's decision yesterday, one senior Fine Gael source said Ms Murphy's comments in recent days were "appalling" and added: "People are not going to want to canvass with her now."

Mr Varadkar ultimately approved Ms Murphy's candidacy for the party and has been an enthusiastic supporter of the president of the Irish Road Haulage Association in recent weeks - a decision that is now under scrutiny.

In a video posted on her Facebook page on October 31, the Taoiseach, dressed in black-tie at the Wexford Opera Festival, said Ms Murphy is "one of the most formidable women to enter politics in recent years" and "somebody who inspires me and I think will inspire a lot of people if she gets into the Dáil".

His decision to stand by Ms Murphy's controversial candidacy in Wexford has been called into question after she said Isil was a "big part of the migrant population" in Ireland.

She also claimed that children as young as three were being "manipulated" by the terrorist group. Her remarks came in a series of interviews in recent days.

The by-election candidate has "wholeheartedly" apologised for her remarks. But amid growing calls to deselect Ms Murphy, Mr Varadkar, while condemning the remarks as "ill-informed and ill-advised", gave her his backing yesterday and said he would "certainly" campaign with her in the final days of the campaign.

Mr Varadkar's fresh backing yesterday came despite serious concerns privately among some senior Fine Gael figures as new comments from her on immigration emerged. She told the 'Wexford People': "We also have to take into account that Isis [Isil] have already manipulated children as young as three or four."

It was the third occasion in which she sought to link migrants with the terror group. In the same interview, which Ms Murphy shared on her Facebook page, she said the Government's drink-driving laws have decimated rural Ireland. "Not just drinking. The enforcement here always appears to be on the Irish individual. There is not proportionate policing."

She also said addiction and personal choice lead to homelessness, and was critical of Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy. "His attitude is let them have cake," she said.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin seized on this comment in the Dáil during a row with Mr Varadkar about housing.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, who is director of elections in Wexford, has backed Ms Murphy and committed to canvassing alongside her with just over a week until the by-election. One senior minister insisted: "Verona's comments might be because she is ill-informed and she swiftly apologised."

Some senior Fine Gael figures believe the "re-education" of Ms Murphy was a sufficient response to the controversy.

She visited an emergency reception and orientation centre in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, on Monday night where she met with asylum seekers.

But there are growing doubts about whether Ms Murphy will be allowed to contest the general election in Wexford next year if she is not elected on November 29. "That all depends on the result she gets," one Fine Gael source said. Another said: "No one is thinking beyond next Friday at this point."

A local party source in Wexford said there were already moves afoot to challenge Ms Murphy's general election candidacy.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar came under pressure in the Dáil to say whether he would deselect her. People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said Ms Murphy's comments were "incendiary" and claimed she was "playing the racist card".

She said it was deflecting attention from crises in health and homelessness.

Ms Murphy's remarks on immigration were branded "shocking" by Labour leader Brendan Howlin. He also criticised Mr Flanagan, accusing him of using immigrants in a reception centre as part of a bid to "rehabilitate" Ms Murphy's candidacy.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the visit did not redeem Ms Murphy.

"I wonder how that was organised so quickly. I think it's a very cynical move and I think the minister has probably overstepped the mark as minister."

The Department of Justice said Ms Murphy's visit was facilitated through normal channels in the department at the request of Mr Flanagan.

After the visit, Ms Murphy "wholeheartedly" apologised for saying Isil was "a big part of the migrant population", her second apology in 24 hours for comments about asylum seekers that drew widespread condemnation.

