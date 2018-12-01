Varadkar scapegoats judges in cancer crisis blame game

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has blamed the courts for delays meaning women could die before their cancer diagnosis cases are heard.

His remarks will be seen as an implicit criticism of the judiciary and the way they manage cases.

Mr Varadkar said cases in Ireland were taking "much more time" than in other jurisdictions and that this needed to be examined.

He was responding to comments by Mr Justice Kevin Cross, who called for more judges to be appointed as the High Court personal injuries list had been swamped with complex cases, including those related to the CervicalCheck controversy.

But Mr Varadkar hit back saying: "It's not just a case of appointing more judges, I think we need to manage cases better and improve in terms of case efficiency."

