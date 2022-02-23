TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has said no laws were broken at the Golfgate dinner as he hit back at claims from within Fine Gael that the party could be doomed at the next election.

Addressing the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar clarified that no law or regulation was broken by the three party senators who attended the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in August 2020.

A source at the meeting described the Fine Gael leader’s comments as “contrite”.

However, Mr Varadkar is also understood to have come under pressure from a number of backbench TDs over the party’s fortunes in general.

Several sources at the meeting said Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan told the meeting of his belief the party was going down the tubes and could be doomed at the next election, while Mayo TD Michael Ring said the public want Fine Gael out of office.

Mr Varadkar is said to have defended his stewardship of Fine Gael and expressed confidence that it can win 25pc of the vote at the next election and secure between 10 and 15 more seats.

Addressing the fallout from the Golfgate trial verdict, Mr Varadkar told the meeting that the event should have been cancelled after the Cabinet had that same week agreed to new limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings in order to combat Covid-19.

He was speaking after Senator Paddy Burke, who attended the dinner, had sought clarity following the recent acquittal of four men, including Independent TD Noel Grealish and former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, who stood trial for alleged breaches of public health restrictions over the organising of the dinner.

Mr Burke has been seeking clarity on the procedures that led to the removal of the party whip from him and his Seanad colleagues Jerry Buttimer and John Cummins for six months after their attendance at the dinner. Mr Burke has suggested the matter of removing the whip should have been put to a vote. The Tánaiste said he would look into the matter.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting on Wednesday that he met with the three senators earlier this week. “He accepts the verdict of the court that no laws or rules were broken and accepts they attended in good faith with no intention to break laws or rules,” party chairman Richard Bruton said in a statement issued after the parliamentary party meeting.

“But he also acknowledged the context of the time where the country had just been asked to cancel events and he feels this event should also have been cancelled.”

Meanwhile, Mr Ring, the former rural affairs minister, again complained about the backlog in issuing passports and tabled a motion calling for the service to be moved to the Department of Social Protection.

However, the motion was not put to a vote after Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the proposal cannot be looked into until the Passport Office IT systems are upgraded, which is ongoing.

Mr Coveney acknowledged there have been delays but turnaround times are improving, highlighting that Passport Office staff will be increased to 900 by the end of March.