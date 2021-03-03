TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar has heavily criticised a Green Party TD’s “unprecedented” High Court action against his own Government over the EU-Canada trade deal.

Coalition TD Patrick Costello initiated High Court proceedings against the Government on Monday seeking clarity on whether a referendum is needed to ratify the Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA).

Mr Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday he believed it was “unprecedented” for a Government TD to sue the Government and that the argument that Mr Costello was doing it as an individual – and not a member of the coalition – did “not wash with me”.

Earlier a Green Party spokesperson said: “This is an individual case taken by Patrick Costello rather than the party. It is the right of any individual to take such a case.

“The Green Party has sought to deal with this issue through the political system. The matter has been referred to an Oireachtas Committee.”

But the Fine Gael leader told his party the Dublin South-Central TD’s actions were “more serious” than voting against the Government and that he had said this to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Mr Varadkar also told colleagues there were people in Fine Gael who didn’t want to join the coalition, but voted with the Government and had never contemplated suing it.

Mr Costello declined to comment on Mr Varadkar’s remarks.

A Fine Gael spokesperson said on Wednesday evening: “The Programme for Government which all Government parties voted for is crystal clear. On page 111 it states that we will ‘support new and existing EU trade deals’.

“The programme also provides for referendums on a number of issues. This is not one of them. The Attorney General’s advice is also clear on this matter. No referendum is required as no transfer of sovereignty is involved.”

The Coalition’s efforts to ratify CETA by way of a Dáil vote have been delayed amid internal dispute within the Green Party over the deal which Mr Costello and his party colleague Neasa Hourigan have voiced strong opposition to.

Opponents of the trade agreement claim it would allow multinationals to sue Ireland through an Investor Courts System (ICS) if strong climate and social rights protections are brought in.

Ms Hourigan has said publicly she will not vote for CETA when it comes before the Dáil.

The three Coalition party leaders have agreed to allow an Oireachtas committee to further scrutinise the deal although there has been dispute among TDs regarding which committee will scrutinise the CETA.

Responding to news of Mr Costello’s case in the Dáil earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was his legal advice that the claims made against the agreement are “not sustainable”.

Mr Martin’s spokesman said it “remains a Programme for Government aim to ratify the deal”.

Elsewhere at the Fine Gael meeting on Wednesday, a number of TDs and Senators criticised the vaccination programme.

Former minister John Paul Phelan said it was not a great start that the HSE had missed its target of administering 100,000 vaccines last week.

Senator Regina Doherty said there were two GPs in her town who had not received vaccines and that the over-85s were getting anxious, including her own father. She questioned why so many vaccines were held back last week.

Senator Seán Kyne said there were situations where people who had been hospitalised were not able to get vaccinated because they are in hospital even though they are in their 80s.

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd said he had two GPs in Drogheda who had not received vaccine supplies but he had managed to sort the issue through his contacts in the HSE.

Mr Varadkar said that the cohort of people over 85 should nearly all be vaccinated by Sunday.

Sources at the meeting said there was strong criticism of Bank of Ireland’s announcement this week that it was closing 103 branches.

Among those who criticised the decision were Mr Phelan, Limerick TD Kieran O’Donnell, and Senator Jerry Buttimer.

Mr Varadkar said he was taken aback by the number of closures, but suggested the government response should be to take some of the buildings owned by the bank into the hands of state agencies for digital hubs and office space, noting they were typically landmark buildings in a town.

The party also backed a motion tabled by Senators Kyne and Garret Ahearn to bring in long-awaited reforms to councillors’ pay and conditions, which would include pay increases for local authority members.

