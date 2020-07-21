Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said the ‘Green List’ of countries deemed safe for international travel should be ditched if people living in Ireland are advised against flying to destinations exempt from quarantine.

Ahead of a Cabinet meeting this evening, Mr Varadkar issued a statement criticising “mixed messages” around the Government’s plans to ease travel restrictions for countries with similar levels of Covid-19.

The Tánaiste’s spokesperson said Mr Varadkar “believes strongly that it’s wrong to send out mixed messages about international travel”.

“The Tanaiste believes there should be a Green List as was previously agreed by Government. But if the travel advice for countries on the Green List isn’t different to advice for other countries, then we would be better off not having a green list at all,” he added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s spokesperson said he would not be commenting as the matter was up for discussion at Cabinet.

The Cabinet is expected to agree on a list of around a dozen countries where passengers arriving in Ireland will be exempt from rules requiring them to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

However, the Government has said people living in Ireland will still be advised not to travel to these destinations.

Under Mr Varadkar’s government it was proposed that so called ‘air bridges’ be created between Ireland and countries designated safe for travel on the Green List.

This would mean people living in Ireland could travel to and from these destinations without the need to quarantine for two weeks in either country.

People travelling to country’s on the Green List will still be able to avoid self-isolating on their return. However, Mr Martin and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly are still eager to discourage people from making any nonessential journeys due a spike in the number of new cases in Ireland.

